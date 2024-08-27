Jessica Rae Dalton (Gustafson) born April 27, 1988, in Boise to Steven and Pamela Blackburn was tragically taken Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.
Jessica has the brightest smile and the biggest heart. She loved fiercely and was devoted to her close family and friends. Her children were the center of her world and giving them the best in life was her top priority.
She loved to travel and share adventures with all her family and friends. Jessica was spontaneous and her laugh was as contagious. She enjoyed trips to the coast, football games and too many family events to count. She was the life of the party until she snuck her way out. Jessica could always be counted on for a shoulder to lean on, or an ear to listen. She gave the best advice.
If you knew her well, you appreciated her quick wit and work ethic. No one worked harder than she does nor takes more pride in how she carried herself. She loved her extended family as well. From her longtime customers and coworkers to her many friends she made along the way. You could find her smiling at Hazels, laughing with her family or most likely … shopping.
Jessica has always been a person that people need. The warmth and care that she has shown countless people is inspiring. She pushes you to want to be better and do better. She would want us to move forward with love in our hearts.
Jessica was raised in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and she was a lifelong resident. She attended the Clarkston School District and worked locally.
Jessica is survived by her two children, Esayas and Madison; her parents Steven Blackburn and Pamela Gustafson; her siblings Cory (Stacie) Gustafson, Amanda Gustafson, Chris (Katie) Gustafson and Alicia Gustafson; and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Patrick Dalton, married Nov. 26, 2016; as well as her cousin Chad Gustafson; and grandfather Donald Gustafson.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at the Chapman Room, 1465 Poplar St., Building B, Clarkston. This is open to the public and if you’d like to bring a food dish or a memory all are welcome.