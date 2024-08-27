Jessica Rae Dalton (Gustafson) born April 27, 1988, in Boise to Steven and Pamela Blackburn was tragically taken Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

Jessica has the brightest smile and the biggest heart. She loved fiercely and was devoted to her close family and friends. Her children were the center of her world and giving them the best in life was her top priority.

She loved to travel and share adventures with all her family and friends. Jessica was spontaneous and her laugh was as contagious. She enjoyed trips to the coast, football games and too many family events to count. She was the life of the party until she snuck her way out. Jessica could always be counted on for a shoulder to lean on, or an ear to listen. She gave the best advice.

If you knew her well, you appreciated her quick wit and work ethic. No one worked harder than she does nor takes more pride in how she carried herself. She loved her extended family as well. From her longtime customers and coworkers to her many friends she made along the way. You could find her smiling at Hazels, laughing with her family or most likely … shopping.