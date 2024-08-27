Sections
ObituariesDecember 26, 2024

Jewell Larrabee

story image illustation

Jewell Larrabee, born Oct. 16, 1941, passed away peacefully at her home in Carefree, Ariz., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the age of 83.

Born to Dale and Ruth Besst, Jewell was predeceased by her five sisters and one brother. She married the love of her life, Jerry Larrabee, and together they shared a remarkable 64 years of marriage. Jewell is survived by her devoted husband Jerry; her three children, Jeff, Jami (and husband John) and Jade (and husband John); and four cherished grandchildren: Samantha LaMantia, Andre Bykowski, Bryan Bykowski and Jack Larrabee-Abel.

Jewell and Jerry began their life together in Oregon, where they lived for 13 years and built their first business. During this time, Jewell became an active member of the community, participating in a bowling league and the Appaloosa Club. Later, the couple moved to Southeast Alaska, where they ran Larrabee Logging. Jewell had a deep passion for the people who worked with them, treating them as family. Her leadership extended to serving with Alaska Women in Timber (AWIT), where she lobbied for the timber industry in Washington, D.C.

An avid horsewoman throughout her life, Jewell found joy in caring for her beloved Appaloosas, Sprout and Scout. She also loved her basset hounds, most recently rescuing B.C., a basset-chihuahua mix that was by her side every day.

Jewell will be remembered for her strength of character, unwavering loyalty to her family and friends, and the profound devotion she shared with her best friend and husband, Jerry.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. The service will be followed by graveside burial and a reception.

