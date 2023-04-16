Jim E. Geary, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 1:44 am
Jim E. Geary, of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Jim was born Nov. 20, 1933, in Taft, Calif., to Ellsworth and Mary Geary and grew up in Taft and Lebec, Calif.
He graduated from Bakersfield (Calif.) High School and then served in the U.S. Army prior to attending Taft College, graduating in 1957. It was there that he met and married Barbara Haynes, in June of 1956. They moved to Pullman in 1957 where Jim attended the College of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University, graduating with a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1962.
He opened the Valley Veterinary Hospital on Thain Road in Lewiston in 1966, where he practiced until retiring in 1980. Before retirement, Jim was very active in his community. He served as president of the Kiwanis Club, master of the Masonic Lodge, president of the local pilot association and Scout Cubmaster. He belonged to the Shriners, Scottish Rite, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Posse and served on the boards of the Central Orchards Sewer District and Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District. He was also appointed to the Idaho Board of Veterinary Medicine.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and trap shooting. He was a “river rat” with a passion for running the white water of the Snake and Salmon Rivers in his jet boat. He had his private pilot’s license and loved to fly his Cessna 180 in the Idaho backcountry. After he retired he became a gifted watercolorist and woodworker. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren: G Geary, and his children Erica, Anja and Bryna; Randy (Heidi) Geary, and their children Samantha and Ellis; Melinda (Don) Riggs, and their children Trenton and Garrett, and four great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara; his parents; as well as his only sibling, Jack.
A celebration of life will be held in Jim’s honor in the coming months.
