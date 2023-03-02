Jim Goffinet

Jim Goffinet, 70, peacefully passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at home with his wife, Chris, by his side after a 10-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer. What a warrior.

Jim was born to Lyle and Ethel Goffinet on March 15, 1952, in Orofino. He went through all grades of school in Orofino. Once a Maniac, always a Maniac. He married Kim Butler in June 1974 and they were blessed with a son, Ben, and a daughter, Kelley. They moved to Clarkston where Jim used his carpentry skills building houses. They later divorced.

