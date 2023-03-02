Jim Goffinet, 70, peacefully passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at home with his wife, Chris, by his side after a 10-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer. What a warrior.
Jim was born to Lyle and Ethel Goffinet on March 15, 1952, in Orofino. He went through all grades of school in Orofino. Once a Maniac, always a Maniac. He married Kim Butler in June 1974 and they were blessed with a son, Ben, and a daughter, Kelley. They moved to Clarkston where Jim used his carpentry skills building houses. They later divorced.
He then met his everlasting love, Chris Erickson, on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. They married March 13, 1999. She already had a son named Cody whom Jim raised as his own.
He worked on the road for ESI for several years building commercial buildings. After a time, he didn’t like being away from home, so he decided to go back to building houses locally until his retirement.
Jim got to finally customize and build his own home after a tragic fire burned down the old home they lived at for years. He truly enjoyed every minute of building it and was very proud of his final creation, complete with a beautiful lawn and landscaping. Everything he planted needed a bloom on it. He loved his garden, utilizing the vegetables to handmake his famous salsa, which he shared with everyone he could. He loved “rolling smoke” on the Traeger smoker and taking the camp trailer to local camping spots. They had some time to travel before his cancer became their biggest battle.
Jim leaves behind his wife, Chris, son Ben and daughter Kelley, and stepson Cody, and five grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart.
The family would like to thank Dr. M. Baldeck, Dr. Keizer, Dr. Harris, Dr. Midence and especially the staff and nurses at the St. Joseph Cancer Center for all their care for Jim, where he also earned the title “Mr. Wonderful.”
The family is holding a celebration of life from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Brock’s in the Towne Square Mall in downtown Lewiston.
To quote Jim and Chris’ favorite song, Jim you truly were “Simply the best.”