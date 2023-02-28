Our son, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Jim Stewart, 63, of Weippe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Jim was born July 12, 1959, to Don and Joyce Stewart. As a child, he enjoyed tinkering. His parents were baffled when he drug home a broken-down lawn mower, but he was committed to making it run. He worked many hours, and he found success. It poured black smoke, but Jim was able to mow the lawn.
Jim and his siblings kept their parents on their toes. They knew how to find trouble but made lots of memories along the way. He and his brothers would often sneak out to take the Jeep joyriding. They would take it to Winter Creek and usually had to call their dad when they got it stuck. Don finally sold the Jeep so he could get a good night’s sleep.
Jim enjoyed going to rodeos and bull riding in his younger days. Even after hanging up his spurs, he could be found in the stands at the Wild Weippe Rodeo every August.
He married his high school sweetheart, Pam Jonas. They were blessed with a son, Justin. He later married Sharri Maddox, and they were overjoyed to add two more boys, Eric and Bradley. It was when he met Clara Degregorio that he found his everlasting love. When she passed away in 2014, he was heartbroken.
Jim followed in his father’s footsteps becoming a logger, and he loved his time in the woods. Making breakfast over the campfire was his specialty. He enjoyed camping and four-wheeling every chance he had. He even got his parents hooked on riding four-wheelers. It was something they enjoyed doing together. Jim was close to his family and active in the community.
His boys fondly remember the spring of 2015 when they all spent the weekend at Jim’s house with their families. Jim took pride in showing his sons and grandchildren the great riding trails surrounding Weippe. Even in the pouring-down rain, memories were made that will be carried the rest of their lives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don, and his beloved Clara.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce; sister Debbie Umphenour; brothers Gary (Shelly) Stewart, Darrell (Kathleen) Stewart and John (Jackie) Stewart; and children: Justin (Megan) Stewart, Eric (Kortni) Stewart and Bradley (Tiffany) Stewart. He is also survived by grandchildren Jake, Molly, Mathew, Eyan, Carter, Brooklynn, Brynleigh, Makenna and Kellen. Unfortunately, he will not have the opportunity to meet his twin grandsons whom Bradley and Tiffany are expecting this summer.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Weippe Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge Hall, 113 S. Main St., in Weippe. A time of sharing remembrances and a covered-dish lunch will follow.