Our son, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Jim Stewart, 63, of Weippe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born July 12, 1959, to Don and Joyce Stewart. As a child, he enjoyed tinkering. His parents were baffled when he drug home a broken-down lawn mower, but he was committed to making it run. He worked many hours, and he found success. It poured black smoke, but Jim was able to mow the lawn.

