Joan Dorothy Stubbers passed away at her home on Oct. 1, 2024, with her husband and family by her side at the age of 91. She was born on Nov. 28, 1932, to Joseph and Dorothea (Sander) Feucht. She was the third of six children growing up on a small farm on Mission Creek where she learned the importance of the Catholic faith, family, hard work and developed her love of horses. She attended St Joseph’s Mission and Culdesac High School until she transferred to Greencreek High School as a senior. After high school Joan worked at a bank in Lewiston until her dad became ill and she moved home to help her brother Don take care of the family and the farm.

She was set up on a blind date with a handsome sailor who was just returning home from the Korean War and after a whirlwind courtship she married the love of her life Herb B. Stubbers on Nov. 26, 1955, at St Anthony’s Church in Greencreek. The two remained by each other’s side for 68 years growing their family and building a farm and ranch outside of Greencreek where they raised eight children and spoiled 30 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.

Often the first up and the last to go to sleep, she put in long days preparing meals, gardening, canning and being by Herb’s side for most of the farming and ranching activities. She also worked for the USDA office doing ag surveys and as a Catholic education teacher for over a decade. She loved having family gather at the dinner table and had an amazing gift for quickly converting a meal for 4 or 5 into a delicious meal for 8 or 10 when additional family stopped by unexpectedly. Additionally, her animal shaped pancakes for breakfast and tin foil wrapped hamburgers served with homemade root beer floats delivered to the harvest field were legendary.

She also had a bit of a rebellious side. Once described by her younger sister as “a female version of James Dean” with her own leather coat and being known for rolling her own cigarettes in her younger years. She was always game for new adventure such as teaching her dad’s horse to rear, like on, the Lone Ranger, going for a joy ride on a Harley and a hot air balloon or going on whitewater rafting trips even though she didn’t know how to swim. She was also known for teaching her children and grandchildren how to brew dandelion wine. She enjoyed oil painting and traveling and was able to visit 47 states and three countries.

Her greatest quality was her devotion to Jesus Christ and how that formed her life and impacted how deeply she loved all those around her. She spent her life developing her understanding and relationship with God and praying for her family and those in need. She knew that prayer had the power to change things with a little patience. This deep devotion allowed her to be the rock-solid anchor of the family. She was known for never giving up on any family member no matter how dire the situation. As St. Francis of Assisi said “Preach the Gospel at all times. Use words if necessary” most of her lessons came from simply watching how she cared for those around her and how she sacrificed and suffered without complaint offering it all up to God. Her husband and children couldn’t have asked for a more loving and caring wife and mother.