On March 13, 2023, the Biddison and Felgenhauer families said goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joan Ludlow Biddison, as she entered into the presence of our Lord. Joan was born in Van Nuys, Calif., on May 13, 1931, to William and Carolyn (Stevenson) Ludlow. She was raised in the Los Angeles area and as a teen liked to take the streetcar to dances at the L.A. Palladium.
She married Donald Biddison in 1950 and then they spent the next two years apart after he was drafted. They were married for almost 50 years before his death in 2000. After our dad took early retirement, they built a house together and enjoyed traveling.
Joan found great fulfillment in the service of others. She followed our father around the country for his job, becoming extremely skilled at packing/moving. She provided a loving, supportive home to all who entered her house. She utilized her organizational skills in various ways over the years. She could put on a dinner for the boss with an hour’s notice, run a Girl Scout Cookie drive, wrangle eight Cub Scouts in her house, and as a room mother, throw countless school parties. She was a tireless advocate and caregiver for our father through 10 years of his cancer treatment.
She moved to Spokane after Dad’s death to be close to her grandchildren. She delighted in babysitting and supporting them in their activities. She began working as a volunteer at Moran Prairie Elementary in 2002. She was twice chosen as one of the Outstanding Volunteers of the year for Spokane Public Schools. She continued her work there until COVID-19 closed the schools in 2020 (she was 88 years young). She so missed her Moran Prairie friends and students.
Joan had a deep and abiding faith and was an active member at Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church until her infirmities denied her that pleasure. Over the years, she served as a clerk of the Session, an elder, taught vacation Bible school, volunteered in the church office and cooked meals weekly for the youth groups.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Felgenhauer (Denis); son Jim Biddison (Diana); grandchildren Matthew Felgenhauer (Amy), Rachel Felgenhauer and Becky Stockton (Cole); great grandchildren Claire, Alice and Elijah Felgenhauer; her sister, Marjorie Weston; as well as beloved nieces, cousins and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. April 1, 2023, at Hamblen Presbyterian Church. The service will be available for streaming at hamblenpres.org/live-stream. Memorial donations may be given to Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital or Hospice of Spokane.
Our family wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Touchmark and Hospice of Spokane who cared for our mother. To leave an online condolence to Joan’s family, please visit our website at HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
“When peace, like a river attendeth my way; When sorrow like sea billows roll;
Whatever my lot, Thou has taught me to say, It is well, it is well, with my soul.”