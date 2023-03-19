Joan Ludlow Biddison

On March 13, 2023, the Biddison and Felgenhauer families said goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joan Ludlow Biddison, as she entered into the presence of our Lord. Joan was born in Van Nuys, Calif., on May 13, 1931, to William and Carolyn (Stevenson) Ludlow. She was raised in the Los Angeles area and as a teen liked to take the streetcar to dances at the L.A. Palladium.

She married Donald Biddison in 1950 and then they spent the next two years apart after he was drafted. They were married for almost 50 years before his death in 2000. After our dad took early retirement, they built a house together and enjoyed traveling.