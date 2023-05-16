JoAnn Evans, 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Lewiston, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Sept. 23, 1945, in Moscow, to Norma Headrick and Eugene Slade. She joined brother Bruce, then younger brother Jimmy completed the family.

After graduating from Moscow High School, JoAnn received a full-ride scholarship offer from the Julliard School in New York City, but instead chose the University of Idaho, graduating in 1968 with a degree in music. First, she taught music in Genesee schools, then left for Las Vegas to play her horns with several famous musicians, like Ike and Tina Turner.

