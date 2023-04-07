On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the young age of 74, Joanne Marie Schetzle was called to play heaven’s grand piano. She is preceded by her parents, Vincent and Dorothy Scott; husband, Larry “Pa” Schetzle, and daughter Jolaree.
Joanne was born Jan. 29, 1949, in Cottonwood, and raised in Culdesac, where she held numerous titles: top honor student, class president, prom queen, co-valedictorian and many others. On Oct. 29, 1966, she wed Larry Schetzle, in Clarkston, and was blessed with three children: Clint, Greg and Jolaree.
Joanne spent her life serving as a longtime community member on the city council, the pianist at church and school and, most iconically, her swimming pool. She was a member of the women’s bowling league, Triple Link Rebekah Lodge and any program or club associated with the school. She served her family as a dedicated spectator for all events, no matter the distance, a summer oasis for all to gather and as an extraordinary crafter of innumerable handmade keepsakes. Lastly, she served our Lord through her acts of service and demonstration of God’s love to everyone she encountered. She never turned a soul away and touched the lives of many.
Joanne is survived by her children: Clint (Janet) Schetzle of Troy, Greg (Chris) Schetzle of Clarkston; two sisters: Judy Scott of Lewiston and Joyce (Jerry) Anderson of Culdesac; two nieces, one nephew, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and her dog, Hube. She will be missed in the crowds, church and community, but most of all in the hearts of those who carry on her memory.
The family would like to thank the Culdesac Community Church, friends and family for their time and support at Joanne’s celebration of life. Joanne and Larry are laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery in Lewiston. If you feel compelled, please forward your donations, in Joanne’s memory, to the Culdesac Community Church, 902 Main St., Culdesac, ID 83524, or the Culdesac Gem Community, City of Culdesac, 100 Sixth St., in Culdesac.