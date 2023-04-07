Joanne Marie Schetzle

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the young age of 74, Joanne Marie Schetzle was called to play heaven’s grand piano. She is preceded by her parents, Vincent and Dorothy Scott; husband, Larry “Pa” Schetzle, and daughter Jolaree.

Joanne was born Jan. 29, 1949, in Cottonwood, and raised in Culdesac, where she held numerous titles: top honor student, class president, prom queen, co-valedictorian and many others. On Oct. 29, 1966, she wed Larry Schetzle, in Clarkston, and was blessed with three children: Clint, Greg and Jolaree.

