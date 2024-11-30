Joe Allen Powell, 53, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. He was born to Allen Larue Powell Jr. and Kathleen Elizabeth (Mescher) Powell, on Sept. 11, 1971, in Los Angeles.
Joe graduated from Moscow High School in 1990 and later from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. He married Alicia (Karlin) Powell on Aug. 16, 1997.
Joe served in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, Ky., 1992-93; Mannheim, Germany, 1993-94, and returned to Fort Knox until his discharge in 1994. This is where he met his “Brothers in Arms” whom he served with proudly.
He worked for Latah County as a Misdemeanor Probation Officer and previously for the Northwest Children’s Home and the Juvenile Correctional Facility in Lewiston.
Joe enjoyed music, history, outdoor activities and spending time with friends, family and coworkers.
Joe is survived by his spouse, Alicia (Karlin) Powell, in Lewiston; son Torin Powell, Lewiston; aunt Sue (Don) Dedic, Mead, Wash.; uncle Ed (Rachael) Mescher, Lewiston; brother-in-law Jeff (Holly) Karlin, Lewiston, and Jeff’s children: Mareyna (Jonathan) Karlin, Sarah McLennan, Asher McLennan, Finbar Karlin, Fiona Karlin and Van Karlin; sister-in-law Kami (Karlin) Seidel (spouse, Kelsey Seidel), and Kami’s children: Emma “McGraw” Seidel, Paisley Seidel and Chesney Seidel; and mother-in-law Marie Karlin.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Allen LaRue Powell Jr. and Kathleen Elizabeth (Mescher) Powell; and father-in-law Michael Karlin.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Friday, Dec. 6, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston, with Sister Margie officiating. A reception will immediately follow at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Lewiston, with a buffet provided and a no-host bar available.
Memorial donations in Joe’s honor can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at wounded warriorproject.org.