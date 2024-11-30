Joe Allen Powell, 53, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. He was born to Allen Larue Powell Jr. and Kathleen Elizabeth (Mescher) Powell, on Sept. 11, 1971, in Los Angeles.

Joe graduated from Moscow High School in 1990 and later from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. He married Alicia (Karlin) Powell on Aug. 16, 1997.

Joe served in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox, Ky., 1992-93; Mannheim, Germany, 1993-94, and returned to Fort Knox until his discharge in 1994. This is where he met his “Brothers in Arms” whom he served with proudly.

He worked for Latah County as a Misdemeanor Probation Officer and previously for the Northwest Children’s Home and the Juvenile Correctional Facility in Lewiston.