Joe L. Hazelbaker

Joe Lavern “Vern” Hazelbaker, 83, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Lewiston. Vern was born Oct. 2, 1941, to Alva D. and Evelyn Hazelbaker. Alongside his older siblings, Vern grew up and went to school between Grangeville and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Later he went on to earn an associates degree through Lewis-Clark State College, who then commissioned him to teach building design.

Vern was an accomplished mathematician with a deep understanding of logical processes and used his skills to design and build multiple homes, shops and businesses in the area. One of his proudest accomplishments was designing, breaking ground and helping build Faith Tabernacle Church in Lewiston. He successfully started several businesses in the valley, including the Lewiston Blueprint, and a trucking company consisting of an 18-truck fleet. He was an excellent entrepreneur and the smartest person I ever knew.

Vern answered the call to serve his country and joined the U.S. Army in the late 1950s. He spent a portion of his service in Germany where he met Tommy Hart, who became his close friend. Upon completion of his service in the spring of 1962, he returned to the states and visited Tommy at his home in Kentucky, where he met and married Tommy’s sister, Diana. They spent their first few years traveling and bringing four children into the world, Sheila-1963 in Clarkston; Constance (Connie)-1964 in Chicago; Terrie-1966 in Wheatridge, Colo.; and finally, Micheal-1970 in Ellensburg, Wash. The family then settled back in Clarkston in 1971. Life gave Vern and Diane many twists and turns and they eventually separated.