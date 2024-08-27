Our beloved son Joel Ray Sams, 40, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. He was born in Lewiston on Aug. 6, 1984, to Shelly Sams.
Joel attended school in Lewiston until age 6 when the family moved to California. He attended school there until he graduated from Albert Powell High School (Yuba City) and returned to Idaho at age 18.
Joel worked for Pacific Steel in his younger years before heading out to work in the oil fields of North Dakota, Texas and New Mexico. In March, he started working as a water reclamation operator for the city of Moscow.
Joel loved fishing, hunting and four-wheeling with his friends and family, but most of all with his beloved dogs Kody and Ella.
Joel will be dearly missed by his girlfriend of 12 years, Jaden Hudson; mom and dad, Bennie and Shelly Sams Tafoya; sister Regina Tafoya Hutt (Adrian); brother Trevor Tafoya and nephew Karter Tafoya, nephew A D Hutt, nephew Zachary Hutt; also, dad Bob Whitney; brothers Mike Whitney and Jace Whitney; sisters Bree Whitney and Shaylee Whitney Stearns; aunts Jami Storey Cornelia and Renee Keeler; along with so many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him so much.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Ray and Ellen Sams, grandma Brenda Baune and brother Tanner Whitney, and his very special Kody.
To know Joel was to love him. Every person he met instantly was comforted by his easygoing nature and boylike charm, which occasionally made him a bit mischievous. Helping people was his favorite thing, second only to Grandma’s banana bread. He was just the right amount of everything. To meet a person like Joel was rare. I’m not sure they made anyone else like him, but we were lucky for the time we had.
A time/date for the celebration of life will be announced at a later date.