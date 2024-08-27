Our beloved son Joel Ray Sams, 40, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. He was born in Lewiston on Aug. 6, 1984, to Shelly Sams.

Joel attended school in Lewiston until age 6 when the family moved to California. He attended school there until he graduated from Albert Powell High School (Yuba City) and returned to Idaho at age 18.

Joel worked for Pacific Steel in his younger years before heading out to work in the oil fields of North Dakota, Texas and New Mexico. In March, he started working as a water reclamation operator for the city of Moscow.

Joel loved fishing, hunting and four-wheeling with his friends and family, but most of all with his beloved dogs Kody and Ella.