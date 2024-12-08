Joelle F. Jackson

Joelle F. (Michaelis) Jackson, 79, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at her home in Asotin.
She was born on Aug. 13, 1945, to Joe and Faye (Alexander) Michaelis in Lewiston. The family soon moved to Forest Grove, Ore., where Joe attended optometry school. Her sister Marsha was born in nearby Hillsboro, Ore., in 1950. They then moved to Dayton, Wash., where Joe first set up his practice.
It was in Dayton where Joelle first met Merle Jackson, as they both attended the same elementary school. According to family lore, he responded to her interest by running and hiding in his family’s sheep barn whenever she came over.
The family moved back to Lewiston in 1955, building a house in the orchards. This was one of Joelle’s favorite times, highlighted by riding her horse, King, in the pasture next to their house every day.
Upon moving back to Lewiston, she also met Jeannine (Haynes) Baker, who became her best friend of almost 70 years.
It was also at this time when her parents purchased the original Alexander homestead outside of Kendrick, using it for weekend getaways and family gatherings. Going out to “the farm” and spending time playing with Marsha, her cousins and other family members were among Joelle’s most treasured memories.
She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1963 and began studying elementary education at University of Idaho that fall, with Merle studying mechanical engineering across the border at Washington State University. Now dating, Merle loved to tell people she was a “double E” major … hoping his engineering friends would interpret that to mean electrical engineering.
They were married on June 10, 1967, at First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston.
They moved to Richland in 1968, where they had sons David and Michael. While raising her boys, Joelle spent the bulk of her time teaching at local elementary schools, volunteering for the Marcus Whitman Elementary PTA and giving piano lessons.
Music was one of her true passions and talents. She regularly played piano or organ during wedding ceremonies while still in high school and had a piano in every house she lived in until retirement.
The family moved to Idaho Falls in 1987, where Joelle attended and taught Sunday school at First Presbyterian Church.
She and Merle moved back to Richland in 1995, where they both retired in 2005. They then moved to Dayton and lived in the same house where Merle grew up. They stayed there until 2019 when they moved to Asotin.
In retirement, Joelle and Merle traveled all over the world. Her favorite trips included London, Hawaii and going through the locks at the Panama Canal on a cruise ship.
After their travels were done, they returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Nowhere else in the world felt like home to Joelle. Highlights of her time in Asotin included connecting more often with Marsha and enjoying monthly lunches with her LHS Class of ’63 friends. It was also conveniently closer to grandsons Austin and Alex Jackson in Moscow and step-grandson Kurt Marchand in Nampa.
She was active in PEO International for many years, including chapter BJ in Dayton and chapter DM in Clarkston.
Joelle was a proud Idaho Vandal. Graduating in 1967 was a special moment for her. In addition to receiving her own degree, she watched as her mother also graduated with an elementary education degree. Her niece, Molly Likkel, later became the third Vandal teacher in the family.
Joelle is survived by her husband of 57 years, Merle Jackson, of Asotin, son David Jackson (Kimberly), of Moscow, grandsons Austin and Alex Jackson, of Moscow, sister Marsha Eldred (Ken), of Lewiston, niece Molly Likkel (Doug), of Clarkston, nephew John Eldred (Sarah), of Lewiston, and step-grandson Kurt Marchand, of Nampa. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Michael.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held in Dayton later next year. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to UI’s College of Education, Health and Human Sciences or to a charity of your choice.