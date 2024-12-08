Joelle F. Jackson

Joelle F. (Michaelis) Jackson, 79, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at her home in Asotin.

She was born on Aug. 13, 1945, to Joe and Faye (Alexander) Michaelis in Lewiston. The family soon moved to Forest Grove, Ore., where Joe attended optometry school. Her sister Marsha was born in nearby Hillsboro, Ore., in 1950. They then moved to Dayton, Wash., where Joe first set up his practice.

It was in Dayton where Joelle first met Merle Jackson, as they both attended the same elementary school. According to family lore, he responded to her interest by running and hiding in his family’s sheep barn whenever she came over.

The family moved back to Lewiston in 1955, building a house in the orchards. This was one of Joelle’s favorite times, highlighted by riding her horse, King, in the pasture next to their house every day.

Upon moving back to Lewiston, she also met Jeannine (Haynes) Baker, who became her best friend of almost 70 years.

It was also at this time when her parents purchased the original Alexander homestead outside of Kendrick, using it for weekend getaways and family gatherings. Going out to “the farm” and spending time playing with Marsha, her cousins and other family members were among Joelle’s most treasured memories.

She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1963 and began studying elementary education at University of Idaho that fall, with Merle studying mechanical engineering across the border at Washington State University. Now dating, Merle loved to tell people she was a “double E” major … hoping his engineering friends would interpret that to mean electrical engineering.

They were married on June 10, 1967, at First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston.

They moved to Richland in 1968, where they had sons David and Michael. While raising her boys, Joelle spent the bulk of her time teaching at local elementary schools, volunteering for the Marcus Whitman Elementary PTA and giving piano lessons.