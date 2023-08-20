John B. Phillips passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the age of 71, after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer.
John worked for a local distribution company in Burlington, Wash., for several years in sales. He was truly a great salesman and carried his salesmanship skills throughout his life. John had a love for the great outdoors and decided to move to Kamiah. He ventured into the restaurant business. He called his restaurant “Big John’s.” After the restaurant was sold, he became a real estate agent for the next 16 years.
After retirement, he met his wife Cindy and he moved to Yakima. In 2017, John and Cindy moved to Ocean Shores, Wash. In 2020, they moved to Clarkston-Lewiston area where his love for the outdoors and fishing continued.
John is survived by his wife Cindy; his daughter, Amy; stepdaughter Jenna; brother Gene (Denise); stepfather Dick Aldrich; nieces Desirae Camby (Tim), Jennifer Gillitan (Jason); and nephews Jason (Laurie), Doug, Daniel Camby (Jenny). John is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Bertha Phillips and numerous aunts and uncles.
A special thank-you to John’s caring and special friends Jerome and Lisa Ingraham and Delles Blackburn. Always there in a most caring and compassionate manner, and the precious time spent fishing and sharing their life stories.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at St. Joseph Cancer Center for providing excellent and compassionate care, as well as a thank you to Yvone RN and Chad of Elite Home Health and Hospice, for providing peace and comfort during his final days.