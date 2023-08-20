John B. Phillips passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at the age of 71, after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer.

John worked for a local distribution company in Burlington, Wash., for several years in sales. He was truly a great salesman and carried his salesmanship skills throughout his life. John had a love for the great outdoors and decided to move to Kamiah. He ventured into the restaurant business. He called his restaurant “Big John’s.” After the restaurant was sold, he became a real estate agent for the next 16 years.

