On March 2, 1925, Charles H. and Myrtle Snyder welcomed their fifth child into their family and they called him by the name of John. Even though the timing was so bad with the coming of the Great Depression just right around the corner, John grew up to lead a very rich and full life, which ended on this earth on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, just about two weeks before his 98th birthday.

John spent part of his early years in his dad’s blacksmith shop, where he picked up a love of mechanics.