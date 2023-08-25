In Loving Memory of John Charles Sawyer
Feb. 12, 1950 — Aug. 22, 2023
———
A great farmer, friend, husband, dad and grandpa went to heaven on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at home with his family surrounding him after 11 years of battling cancer. John Charles Sawyer brought endless joy, laughter and love into the lives of those who were fortunate enough to know him. John leaves behind a legacy of cherished memories and profound impact on all who shared in his life.
John was born Feb. 12, 1950, in Moscow, to parents Homer and Thelma Sawyer. He lived and worked on the family farm all his life. As a child he pulled his pretend combine (an improvised wagon) through the yard and was always involved in the stewardship of the land. As a teen he worked for neighbors’ farms making hay and harvesting. He had a Grand Champion sheep at the Latah County Fair for eight years in 4-H.
John attended Potlatch Schools and was lead clarinet in the Potlatch High School Marching Band. After high school, he attended Spokane Community College in Carpentry and Construction. From 1970-72 he served as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Kodiak, Alaska, and Rota, Spain. He spent training time at Camp Pendleton in California and was in the mobile construction unit. He was forever grateful that he had safe tours of duty during the Vietnam War era. He spent two years working in a cabinet shop in Potlatch before starting full-time farming at Sawyer Farm and Mountain View Farm in Troy.
John winked at a young lady at 4-H Club Congress when he was 15. That later turned into a marriage of 52 years to Betty (Helm) Sawyer, originally of Troy. As 4-H Ambassadors, when they were 18 years old, they were in 11 European countries for 50 days. They also later traveled to New Zealand and Australia. He was an avid Mariner baseball fan and traveled to spring training in Arizona many times.
John was named Conservation Farmer of the Year for his conservation measures in tiling waterways for cleaner drainage, using crop rotation and conservation tilling methods. He built a big farm shop that burned, then rebuilt it in the same spot with his construction skills. He kept his farm property and equipment immaculately maintained and his shop was a social hub for all the neighborhood farmers.
John was a member of Palouse Federated Church, singing bass with the worship team for years. He was a director of both the Latah County and Palouse Grain Growers boards. He also served 22 years as a Freeze Cemetery Board member. His hobbies included building and flying radio-controlled airplanes and meeting friends for coffee in Palouse starting way back when the Oasis Café was open up to the current location at the Palouse Museum.
Among John’s greatest joys were his interactions with his 11 grandchildren: Sadie, Allison and Grant Lenssen, Mya and Kylie Tiegs, Trent, Miles and Avery Holling and Hatley, Berkeley and Lincoln Sawyer.
He leaves behind a loving family who will forever treasure his memory: wife Betty, his children Angela (Dwayne) Lenssen, Julie (Rob) Tiegs, Suzanne (Jacob) Holling and Mark (Brittany) Sawyer.
Burial will be at noon Sunday, Aug. 27, at Freeze Cemetery with the United States Navy and Potlatch Post #10300 VFW participating. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge Street in Palouse. A celebration of life will follow the service at the Sawyer Farm shop.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the camp all his children and grandchildren have been involved in at Ross Point Camp and Conference Center at bit.ly/3KWArgv, or to the Potlatch Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.