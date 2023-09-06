John David Marshall

John David Marshall, 65, of Grangeville, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at his home. John was born April 19, 1958, in Champaign, Ill. He attended schools in Fisher, Ill., and graduated Fisher High School in 1976. Following high school, John entered the U.S. Army in 1977 for Airborne Artillery, French Commando Training.

He worked in manufacturing most of his life as a welder. In 1983, he met and married Susan Haley. Together they had three children: Sara, David and Mathew. They later divorced.