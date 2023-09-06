John David Marshall, 65, of Grangeville, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at his home. John was born April 19, 1958, in Champaign, Ill. He attended schools in Fisher, Ill., and graduated Fisher High School in 1976. Following high school, John entered the U.S. Army in 1977 for Airborne Artillery, French Commando Training.
He worked in manufacturing most of his life as a welder. In 1983, he met and married Susan Haley. Together they had three children: Sara, David and Mathew. They later divorced.
In 2005, John married Dr. Gayla Sargent. Together they established a small horse farm in Illinois. During his marriage with Gayla, they took a trip to Idaho to visit some family and John fell in love with the area. In August of 2018 John moved to Grangeville and began as a welding fabricator at Advanced Welding and Steel. While in Idaho he was a member of American Freedom Defense.
John is survived by his wife, Gayla; mother, Mayme; children: Sara (Ryan) Reeder of Tuscon, Ariz., David (Heather) Marshall of Farmer City, Ill., and Mathew (Kaitlyn) Marshall of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; grandchildren: Aiden, Nate, Maddy, Colin and Haley. Also survived by three brothers: Jerry, Jeff and Jim; and one sister Amy Paris. Family, friends and especially his children meant everything to John. He was very proud of children.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah.
He loved hunting, shooting and most of all, spending time with family.
John wishes to thank the Paul family for taking him in and treating them as their own, the family and workers at Advanced Welding and Steel and members of the American Freedom Defense group.
Cremation has taken place. Per his wishes, no services will be held.
John wishes for you to make a donation to a cancer research center of your choosing to help fight cancer to find a cure.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.