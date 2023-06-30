John H. Sonnen, 83, passed away peacefully Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Lewiston Royal Plaza surrounded by his family. He was born at home in Greencreek, on July 19, 1939, as the oldest child of Ben and Victoria Sonnen. He graduated from Greencreek High School in 1958. After graduation he did odd jobs until joining the U.S. Army in 1962. He served honorably until 1965 and was stationed in Pirmasens, Germany, with the 79th Engineers. Upon returning home, he married his loving wife Lois Wemhoff of Cottonwood on Aug. 20, 1966. He then worked at Hoene Implement in Grangeville doing what he loved, being a farm equipment mechanic, until 1981. Then moving to Lewiston, he worked for Twin City Foods as a field shop mechanic until retirement in 2002.
John gave back to his community in several ways. He spent more than 50 years serving his Catholic faith through the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered with his son’s Boy Scouts of America, Troop 162, served as a volunteer with the Lewiston Food Bank and donated 164 pints (20.5 gallons) of blood to the American Red Cross.
His wife Lois survives him in their family home. He is also survived by his children, Angela Riggers (Wade), Barbara Strickland (Jim), Carla Phipps (Tracy), Dennis Sonnen (Rebecca Lewis) and Erica Gilliland (Jon); his grandchildren Derek and Brett Riggers, James and Ian Strickland, Aimee Thompson, Syndi Lewis, Jayden Sonnen and Corbin and Keira Gilliland, as well as siblings Anna Marie Fowler (Martin), Brother Sylvester Sonnen O.S.B., Frankie Hubbard (Bill), Vern Sonnen (Lynn), Sally Duman; sisters-in-laws Gladys Sonnen and Charm Sonnen, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant children, Joseph and Mary; grandson Max Phipps; infant brother Benedict; brothers Larry and Ed, and brother-in-law Dave Duman.
A funeral Mass and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3326 14th St., Lewiston, with a rosary preceding at 10:20 a.m. A luncheon will follow in the social hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in John’s honor be made to the American Red Cross or a charity of your choice.
