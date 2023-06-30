John H. Sonnen, 83, passed away peacefully Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Lewiston Royal Plaza surrounded by his family. He was born at home in Greencreek, on July 19, 1939, as the oldest child of Ben and Victoria Sonnen. He graduated from Greencreek High School in 1958. After graduation he did odd jobs until joining the U.S. Army in 1962. He served honorably until 1965 and was stationed in Pirmasens, Germany, with the 79th Engineers. Upon returning home, he married his loving wife Lois Wemhoff of Cottonwood on Aug. 20, 1966. He then worked at Hoene Implement in Grangeville doing what he loved, being a farm equipment mechanic, until 1981. Then moving to Lewiston, he worked for Twin City Foods as a field shop mechanic until retirement in 2002.

John gave back to his community in several ways. He spent more than 50 years serving his Catholic faith through the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered with his son’s Boy Scouts of America, Troop 162, served as a volunteer with the Lewiston Food Bank and donated 164 pints (20.5 gallons) of blood to the American Red Cross.