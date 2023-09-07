John ‘Jack’ Brown

John “Jack” Franklin Brown, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Jack was born Jan. 29, 1939, to Sarah Eloise Brown and William Robert Brown in Grangeville. Youngest of two children, brother to William “Bill,” the family traveled all over the northwest working on road construction projects. In Jack’s early years, they lived in Osburn, Idaho, while his father worked in the mines. The family settled in Pasco for several years while the boys attended school and their parents worked on construction projects nearby. Even as a young boy, Jack had an entrepreneurial spirit. He raised rabbits for meat and sold them so he could have his own money. The family eventually moved to Kendrick where the boys attended high school. Jack quit school as a freshman and went to work with his father and eventually saved up enough money to buy his first ’57 Chevy. A family friend refers to Jack during that time as a “hunka hunka burning love,” with his white t-shirt, jeans and always perfect hair.
He married Carolyn Skaggs Dec. 5, 1959, in Juliaetta. The following year they welcomed their first daughter, Lori. The family journeyed all over the Northwest including Walla Walla and Rainier, Ore., working on numerous constructions projects including several dams and highways and many other projects until finally settling back in Juliaetta in 1967.
During the 1970s and 80s, Jack owned a rock crushing business and traveled with it as well. He helped build what is known as the Lewiston Hill and he worked on Highway 12 along the Lochsa River.
In 1980, they welcomed their second daughter, Anna. One year later, his first daughter wed Jim Brocke and in 1984, his twin granddaughters Amber and Alecia were born. Jack worked tirelessly throughout the years, owning a rock crushing business, road construction business, partner to Carolyn’s restaurant business, and later settling to his excavation business and rock pit. In the early 80s, the family mined a gold claim and spent time together in the summers camped out in the woods. Carolyn passed away in January 1998.
During Thanksgiving weekend that year he started dating Connie Taylor, who would become his life partner for the second half of his life. They shared two and a half decades of laughter and razzing each other. They enjoyed their home in Lewiston together for many years.
He finally retired in 2003, but never really retired. Each day during the week he could be found tinkering with one project or another, developing land he owned, moving things around with his backhoe, or making a car deal with his friends at the local Ford dealership. He enjoyed his daily coffee and lunch breaks at the Juliaetta Market, where he and his group of buddies would sit around and gossip about the community events and tell tall tales and laugh.
Jack gained a couple new twinkles in his eye, the first in 2017 when his first great-grandson Rhett was welcomed and another in 2020 when his second great-grandson Thayne made an appearance. Jack was always entertained with the boys’ wild and crazy antics during visits.
Jack had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. He made a lasting impression on those he met and was a mentor to many. He had a smile that would light up a room. He was a great dad, grandfather, friend and neighbor. As Jack’s health was declining, Connie was his true angel and selflessly looked after him ensuring all his needs were met. The kindness, patience and loving care she showed Jack with will always be remembered by his family.
Jack is survived by his loving partner, Connie Taylor, daughters Lori Brocke (Jim) and Anna Brown, bonus son Scott Taylor, granddaughters Amber Brocke Cady (Curt) and Alecia Zenner (Clint), great-grandchildren Mick, Mylie, Rhett and Thayne Zenner, nephews Robert, Rodney, and Darin Brown, and niece Renee Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents Sarah and William Brown, wife Carolyn Brown, brother Bill Brown, nephew Richard Brown, and bonus son Doug Taylor.
Jack requested no service be held but instead he wanted his immediate family to go to dinner to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that his memory and love for animals be celebrated by donations to Helping Hands Animal Rescue in Lewiston. Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, ID 83501 or donations made online at helpinghandsrescue.org.