John ‘Jack’ Brown

John “Jack” Franklin Brown, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Jack was born Jan. 29, 1939, to Sarah Eloise Brown and William Robert Brown in Grangeville. Youngest of two children, brother to William “Bill,” the family traveled all over the northwest working on road construction projects. In Jack’s early years, they lived in Osburn, Idaho, while his father worked in the mines. The family settled in Pasco for several years while the boys attended school and their parents worked on construction projects nearby. Even as a young boy, Jack had an entrepreneurial spirit. He raised rabbits for meat and sold them so he could have his own money. The family eventually moved to Kendrick where the boys attended high school. Jack quit school as a freshman and went to work with his father and eventually saved up enough money to buy his first ’57 Chevy. A family friend refers to Jack during that time as a “hunka hunka burning love,” with his white t-shirt, jeans and always perfect hair.