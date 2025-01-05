John “Jack” Frank Knopes passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston from coronary heart and kidney disease. He was 92 years old. Dad was born July 28, 1932, in Genesee to Frank Herman Knopes and Julia (Hasfurther) Knopes. He grew up and went to school in Genesee where he met Patty Joan Gamet they married Aug. 30, 1950, in Asotin.

Dad started work with the Camas Prairie Railroad as a switchman from 1950 to 1979 until a work-related accident when he broke his back and was unable to work anymore. Dad and Mom lived in Lewiston until 1970 when they bought land in Clarkston Heights and built there home. Mom and Dad had Rodney Frank, Randolph Leslie, Brian Dennis, John Brent and Kimberly. Dad and Mom were together for 49 years, they owned Pat’s Café in Heights and worked at the family store together (Mr. K’s). Mom passed away April 9, 1999, from a heart attack.

Dad met Avis Ethel (Creger) McCann they were married in Coeur d’Alene on Aug. 21, 2000. Avis helped Dad at the family store until 2009 when Dad finally decided he was gardening full time. Dad was a master gardener would start his tomato seeds in the greenhouse around the first of the year. Dad always shared his vegetables with friends and neighbors. Avis and Dad sold vegetables at the local farmers market for many years, he started selling from his home and Jack’s Produce Facebook page was established. Avis passed away Oct. 9, 2024, from COPD.