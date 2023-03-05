John Mack Roberts

John Mack Roberts passed away in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

He was born Nov. 3, 1935, in Downey, Calif., to Georgia Josephine Shi Roberts and Jack Mooney Roberts. Mack was joined in August 1937 by a baby brother, George. The family moved to Yucaipa, Calif., where Mack learned to raise hogs and cattle and to pick apples and peaches. He graduated from Redlands High School and studied landscape architecture at California State Polytechnic College in Pomona, Calif. During this time, he met Lois Lennon from Covina, Calif. They were married on Feb. 2, 1957.

