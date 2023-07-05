John Nicholas Jacobs

John Nicholas Jacobs passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. He was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Nezperce, to Robert and Olleda (Beck) Jacobs. Nick had one brother, Ted. Nick attended school in Nezperce.

In 1955, he married Joan Crawford and worked on his family’s ranch in Nezperce. He continued working there for two more years. He and Joan then moved to Clarkston, where he worked for John’s Auto Wrecking.

