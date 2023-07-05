John Nicholas Jacobs passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. He was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Nezperce, to Robert and Olleda (Beck) Jacobs. Nick had one brother, Ted. Nick attended school in Nezperce.
In 1955, he married Joan Crawford and worked on his family’s ranch in Nezperce. He continued working there for two more years. He and Joan then moved to Clarkston, where he worked for John’s Auto Wrecking.
They later moved to Kamiah. They bought the Lester Brown ranch and raised their family: sons Jim and Mike, and daughters Debbie, Bobbi, Terri, Janet and Franny.
His wife Joan passed away in 1987.
Nick married Kay (Chilton) Robie in 1990. They lived on the ranch until 2004. Following their retirement, they moved to Lewiston.
Nick always enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandkids and later great-grandkids. He also looked forward to the family campouts in the summer. He enjoyed fishing, Western movies, putting ketchup on just about everything he ate, watching the news to get the latest weather reports and having coffee with friends.
He is survived by his wife Kay; brother Ted; sons Jim and Mike (Pat); daughters Bobbi (Larry) Morriss, Terri (Greg) Schleiper, Janet Jacobs and Franny (Dave) Taylor; stepson Eric Robie; 16 grandkids, 15 great-grandkids; and three great-great-grandkids.
Nick is preceded in death by his parents, wife Joan, daughter Deborah (Jacobs) Bear, granddaughter Ember Mendenhall and stepdaughter-in-law Alane (Haener) Robie.
A rosary will be recited at 10:20 a.m. Monday, July 10, with a Mass celebrated 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.