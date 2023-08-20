John Albert Pritchett, 88, of Moscow, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
John was born March 22, 1935, in Pocatello to John and Flora (Sax) Pritchett. He grew up in the town of Mackay, Idaho, and graduated from Mackay High School. He attended the University of Idaho and graduated with a degree in forestry. In his early career, he worked as a firefighter for the forest service and a miner in Colbalt, Idaho. He joined the United States Army in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1965. His service in the Army included Seoul, Korea. He spent 43 years working for USDA as a wheat research technician, headquartered at Washington State University. He retired in 2000. He was honored by Kim Campbell, PHD, with a new club wheat named Pritchett Wheat.
John married Afton Leaton in 1958, which ended in divorce. He married Betty Wiswall in 1964, and they had two children; Karen, 1967, and Michael, 1969. The marriage later ended in divorce. He married Lois Flomer in 1990 and inherited three more daughters. Lois affectionately teased John that it took him three times to get it right. He always agreed.
John loved fishing, hunting and bowling. One of his favorite pastimes was to take his wife, children and grandchildren fishing at Spring Valley. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Toast Masters, Eagles Aries Lodge, Moose Lodge, Palouse Regional Bowling Association and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael, his sister Gloria Pritchett and his nephew Glen Pritchett.
Survivors include his wife, Lois, of 32 years, daughter Karen (Joe) Larance of Medical Lake, Wash., and grandchildren Sabrina Earle and Michael Larance; daughter Kippy (Randy) Silflow of St. Maries, and grandchildren Conner (Morgan) and Ryker Silflow; daughter Martie (Bill) Newmyer of Columbia, S.C., and grandchildren Jillian and Kenny Newmyer; and daughter Trixy (Frank) Glasgow of Kennewick, and grandchildren Michaela and Clayton Glasgow. He is also survived by his brother David (Amy) Pritchett of Stuart, Fla., and niece Kris Pritchett of Moscow.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A private crematory burial was held earlier. A reception will follow in the Empire Room at the University Inn Best Western. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or to the Palouse Regional Youth Bowling Program, or to a charity of your choice.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.