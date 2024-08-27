Growing up around the myriad of uncles who loved hunting and fishing caused him to love these things as well. He was very good at both, claiming at one time that he has only shot the rifle he gave to his son eight times, and has eight kills to show for it. Fishing and hunting helped to forge the man he became. Learning about patience and the joy of when the wait is over.

While on a hunting trip, John found Jesus on a mountain top in Washington State. His biggest catch for sure, radically changed the course of his life. Suddenly, preaching Jesus became priority. He left secular work for eternal work. John became a pastor, missionary and an ambassador for orphans. This work brought him to preach the gospel locally and all over the world. He worked with orphans from Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Russia, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan and every where in between. He and Evelyn founded and ran New Hope Outreach Ministries for 29 years. NHOM is still active and continuing God’s work today.

In 2014, John and Evelyn moved back to Clarkston, where he once served as pastor. They fell in love with the area and were blessed to have daughter Shelly living here as they prepared for retirement. After Evelyn’s passing, John continued to run New Hope before retiring in 2022.

John married a second time in 2019, to Jennifer Shane. They didn’t know at the time what all God had in store for them, but they knew He pushed them together, so they faced every joy and challenge hand in hand, with God at the forefront. From the mission field to starting a new church, John followed God’s call. Once John became ill, Jennifer became more than his wife, she was his care giver as well. He often said he was blessed to have two wives who were so perfect for him. Evelyn, who gave him a wonderful family and built the ministry with him, and Jennifer, who was with him when he needed the best care.

John is survived by his wife Jennifer Shane; his children: Lonnie Mullins (Kellie), John Shane Jr. (Dori), Shelly Abel (Dennis), Sherri Anastasi (Mike), Elya Kushner (Roman); grandchildren: Josh Satter (Kareena), Derrik Abel (Kimberly), Jeremy Abel (fiancé Andrea), Caleb Satter (Emilee), Abigail Shane (fiancé John), Zac Yoakum (Kimberly), Hope Anastasi (fiancé Isaiah), Michael Mullins, Angelina, David, Marcus and Ava Kushner; great-grandchildren: Broaden Satter, Khilynn Abel, Dawson Abel, Dain Abel, Justin Abel, James Stanley, Kinzleigh Abel, Ridge Satter, Rhett Yoakum, Walker Yoakum, Tate Chantorn-hill; and over 50 foster kids including Joe Bridger (Dorothy) who is a pastoring a church in Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.