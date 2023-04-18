John Milton Stout, 72, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his Clarkston home. John was born Dec. 19, 1949, in Hannibal, Mo., to Oscar Murray Stout Sr. and Dorothy Darlene (Mitchell) Stout. He graduated from Caldwell High School, Caldwell in 1969.
John then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1973. He married Marilyn Ann Fairbanks and they later divorced. John received his degree in applied arts and sciences from Walla Walla Community College in 1980. He went to work for the VA Medical Center, and had a 30-year career with the Department of Veterans Affairs at the Jonathan Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla, WA.
He attended church at the Walla Walla Lutheran Church and was a member of the Elks Lodge in Walla Walla. John was a video games enthusiast, bonding with his grandsons over many gaming quests. He enjoyed his garden, his roses and yard. John loved his cats, enjoyed family time over home cooked meals, family reunion gatherings of the Mitchell Clan with puzzles and bingo time. He loved tinkering with electronics, small machines and time fishing.
He is survived by his two daughters Lisa (Stout) Snodderly; Julie (Stout) Jackson and son-in-law Michael; three grandsons Rowdy Snodderly (wife Sara); Tyler Snodderly and Logan Jackson; a great-granddaughter Rowan Snodderly; his brother Oscar “Bud” Stout Jr. and half-siblings Dixie (Stout) Morris, Terry Stout and Theresa. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Shirley (Stout) Harvey; brother James Stout and brother-in-law Loren Harvey.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.