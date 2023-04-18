John Milton Stout, 72, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his Clarkston home. John was born Dec. 19, 1949, in Hannibal, Mo., to Oscar Murray Stout Sr. and Dorothy Darlene (Mitchell) Stout. He graduated from Caldwell High School, Caldwell in 1969.

John then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1973. He married Marilyn Ann Fairbanks and they later divorced. John received his degree in applied arts and sciences from Walla Walla Community College in 1980. He went to work for the VA Medical Center, and had a 30-year career with the Department of Veterans Affairs at the Jonathan Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla, WA.

