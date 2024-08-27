John Vanatta, 87, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
He was born July 7, 1937, in Long Beach, Calif., to John Samuel Vanatta Sr. and Muriel Vanatta. He was the first of four children, Kathleen Puetz (deceased), Yvonne Profitt and Kenneth Vanatta.
John joined the U.S. Navy for four years from 1955-59.
He was a cook, and his hobbies were golf and bowling.
John worked in Alaska most of his life working in construction. He also owned a taxi service in Juneau.
John had two daughters, Shirlene Petersburg, of Alaska, and Cindy, of Plymouth, N.H. He also had four grandkids; one is deceased. He was an uncle to five.
Services will be held at a later date.