John W. Williams

Sept. 25, 1935 — March 2, 2023
When my son Mark asked me to write my own obituary, my first thought was, “Do I have to do everything around this camp?” I should explain that “around this camp” is an old prison saying that I picked up during the years that I worked in the California Prison System. I’ll bet there are folks who will be surprised that I worked in the system and wasn’t an inmate doing time.
I was born in Grangeville on Sept. 25, 1935. My loving and supportive parents were William T. and Dorothy (Bjork) Williams. Tom and Herb were my older brothers and both were multitalented and hard working. As for me, not so much. My talent was fooling around and having fun. I was good at it, too.
Darlene Leachman and I were childhood playmates. We lived across the street from each other on Warner Avenue. Fifty-plus years later on a trip back to Lewiston in 1992 we reconnected and were married Dec. 20, 2002. Not a lot of folks can say that they were both childhood and senior playmates.
During my working years, I had the good fortune to have lived in a number of places. I enjoyed the experiences, but they were never home. I always knew that one day I would return to Lewiston, maybe Grangeville, to enjoy my retirement. It worked out well. As the prison saying goes, “I had it coming.”
During my life, I found pleasure in the following: dogs, baseball, beer, collecting books, pocket knives and coins, listening to classic country music, beer, reading, Idaho Vandal football, visiting with friends down at the Eagles Lodge, beer, metal detecting, trips to out-of-town casinos, beer and Copenhagen. There are others, but this will be printed in a family newspaper. Oh, by the way, did I mention beer?
I leave behind my wife, Darlene J. Leachman; son Mark (Lori) Williams; daughter-in-law Evelyn Williams; stepson Chuck Kimzey; grandchildren Brant, James, Matt, Bo, Amy and Lane Williams; three nephews; and six great-grandchildren. I also leave behind a huge extended family that includes my sister-in-law Dorine Kendall Williams; stepdaughter-in-law Mary Kimzey Koenig and her children T.J., Jesse and Jacqueline; Darlene’s children Jeanne Bailey, Susie Graham, Robbie Pfeifer and Mary Pfeifer; and my lifelong friend Joe Keatts, who called me every day without fail.
Going on before me were my parents; both brothers; son Ryan Williams; all my uncles, aunts and first cousins; former wife Patti Seetin Williams and her sons Tom and Mike Kimzey; former wife and mother of my two sons JoAnn Strong Frost; Darlene’s son Ronald Pfeifer; nieces Julie Williams and Kristine Williams; and many friends.
In spite of my lifestyle, I managed to live into my 80s. I had a great family, great friends, good jobs and a long secure retirement. Without a doubt, I got my fair share.
As it was back in my Army days, it’s now time to square away my gear and get ready for inspection. Cremation has taken place. Joining me on my journey will be my last dog, Max. Both our ashes will be buried in the cemetery at Mount Idaho. It’s a peaceful, historic place where I’ll join my pioneer ancestors.
I have requested no services. Any remembrances in my honor may be made to the Community Action Food Bank or the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.
Oh yes, feel free to raise a glass ... or two.