Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesFebruary 28, 2025

Johnny J. Wells

story image illustation
story image illustation

Oct. 13, 1924 — Feb. 12, 2025

———

Johnny J. Wells was born Oct. 13, 1924, to Allie and Cora Wells (Lambert) in Gifford, Ill. He went to Rantoul Community High School, Buckley Community High School, both in Illinois and Imperial Community College in Southern California.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

He served in the U.S. Marines as a Sergeant in the Pacific Theatre from late 1943 to early 1945. He worked as a milkman for 17 years and in life insurance for 23 years while in Brawley, Calif.

Johnny was a former member of the Rotary, Shriners, current 60-year member of the Brawley Masonic Lodge No. 402 in Brawley, Past Master 1971, and was also a member of the Nitosa Masonic Lodge No. 204 in Asotin. He volunteered many times and places at the local Red Cross by donating blood and at hospitals from Colfax to Enterprise, Ore. He donated blood nine times in three years.

He is survived by his children Sandra Ann Meek, of Casa-Grande, Ariz., John R. Wells, of Big Bear, Calif., and K. Alan Wells, of Beaverton, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents Allie and Cora Wells. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Program. Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is handling arrangements.

Related
ObituariesFeb. 28
Sharalyn M. Forsmann
ObituariesFeb. 28
Linda Louise Scott
ObituariesFeb. 28
Deaths
ObituariesFeb. 28
Funeral/Service Directory
Related
Karen R. Larson (Price)
ObituariesFeb. 28
Karen R. Larson (Price)
Vincent Charles Lopardo
ObituariesFeb. 27
Vincent Charles Lopardo
Jennie (Kirby) McGregor
ObituariesFeb. 27
Jennie (Kirby) McGregor
Barbara Gish Ulliman
ObituariesFeb. 27
Barbara Gish Ulliman
Sandra Mintyala
ObituariesFeb. 27
Sandra Mintyala
Mary Darlene Pfeifer
ObituariesFeb. 26
Mary Darlene Pfeifer
Mary Jane Galbreath, 75
ObituariesFeb. 26
Mary Jane Galbreath, 75
Catherine Larrabee
ObituariesFeb. 25
Catherine Larrabee
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy