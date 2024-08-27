Johnny J. Wells

He served in the U.S. Marines as a Sergeant in the Pacific Theatre from late 1943 to early 1945. He worked as a milkman for 17 years and in life insurance for 23 years while in Brawley, Calif.

Johnny was a former member of the Rotary, Shriners, current 60-year member of the Brawley Masonic Lodge No. 402 in Brawley, Past Master 1971, and was also a member of the Nitosa Masonic Lodge No. 204 in Asotin. He volunteered many times and places at the local Red Cross by donating blood and at hospitals from Colfax to Enterprise, Ore. He donated blood nine times in three years.

He is survived by his children Sandra Ann Meek, of Casa-Grande, Ariz., John R. Wells, of Big Bear, Calif., and K. Alan Wells, of Beaverton, Ore. He was preceded in death by his parents Allie and Cora Wells. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Program. Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick is handling arrangements.