JoLynn (Kennedy) Hill

JoLynn Hill, age 76, of Spokane Valley, passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 6, 2023, after a prolonged illness. JoLynn was born Jan. 16, 1947, in Cottonwood, and was raised in Craigmont, in a family of four brothers and one sister. JoLynn was very active in high school with many activities. She graduated from Highland High School in 1965. She attended Lewis-Clark State College where she met her future husband. She went on to graduate from Kinman Business College in Spokane.
On July 1, 1967, she married Wayne Walter Hill. Their first son, Brent, was born in February of 1969, and shortly thereafter they moved to Winthrop, Wash., where Wayne had his first teaching job. Her second son, Mark, was born in May of 1971. She spent most of her adult life raising her family while holding down many different jobs.
In 1993, she and Wayne spent a year on a teacher exchange in Australia. This was one of the highlights of JoLynn’s adult life. After returning home to Winthrop, Jolynn opened a coffee shop that she ran for five years. In 2005, JoLynn and Wayne moved to Coeur d’Alene, and in 2009, built and settled into their new home in Spokane.
JoLynn was preceded in death by her parents, Mae and Hugh Kennedy; brother Kerry Kennedy; and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Hill. She is survived by her husband, Wayne Hill, of Spokane Valley; son, daughter-in-law and grandsons Brent, Angie, Tyler and Troy Hill of Newport, Wash.; son and granddaughters Mark, Amelia and Gretchen Hill of Philipsburg, Mont.; siblings John (April), Tom (Sue), Bob (Connie), and Patty (Curt); sister-in-law Linda; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Sunset Chapel, Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please contribute to your favorite charity.