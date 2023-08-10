JoLynn (Kennedy) Hill

JoLynn Hill, age 76, of Spokane Valley, passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 6, 2023, after a prolonged illness. JoLynn was born Jan. 16, 1947, in Cottonwood, and was raised in Craigmont, in a family of four brothers and one sister. JoLynn was very active in high school with many activities. She graduated from Highland High School in 1965. She attended Lewis-Clark State College where she met her future husband. She went on to graduate from Kinman Business College in Spokane.

On July 1, 1967, she married Wayne Walter Hill. Their first son, Brent, was born in February of 1969, and shortly thereafter they moved to Winthrop, Wash., where Wayne had his first teaching job. Her second son, Mark, was born in May of 1971. She spent most of her adult life raising her family while holding down many different jobs.

