Joseph Edward “Joe” Stamey Jr., a beloved son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on his 54th birthday, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Lewiston. Born Nov. 27, 1970, in Lewiston, to Joe Sr., and Pam Stamey, Joe spent his formative years in Pierce, graduating from Timberline High School in 1989. His early life was characterized by a strong work ethic, notably during his time at Yochum’s Grocery Store.

In 2000, Joe began a dedicated career in the meat department at Rosauers Supermarket in Lewiston, where he worked until his passing. On June 17, 2017, he married Brandi Smith, sharing many adventures, dirt road selfies and cherished memories, including their beloved fur baby, AvaBelle. Joe loved all of the grandkids and they lovingly referred to him as “Papa Joe.” Although they divorced in 2022, Joe and Brandi remained close friends.

Joe’s love for the outdoors was evident in his passion for camping at the Riviera campground on the North Fork of the Clearwater River, riding his side-by-side through the woods, and boating on the Snake River. His kind and gentle nature, coupled with a generous spirit, left a lasting impact on all who knew him.