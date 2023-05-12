Joseph John Hines Sr. passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
Joseph was born July 17, 1960, in Lewiston, to Benjamin Hines Sr. and Josephine Hines. He attended Lapwai Elementary School and then went on to Lapwai High School. Joseph was a fast learner and skillful in the trades and hard labor of auto mechanics. His passion was auto mechanics, which is how he made a living.
Joseph grew up hunting and fishing during his early life, which contributed to his strong work ethic. The thing that mattered to him most was his beloved grandchildren. They spent every summer with him.
He is survived by his brother Ben Hines Jr. of Lapwai; three sons Nathaniel Hines, Joseph Hines of Lapwai, and Clifton Hines of Toppenish, Wash.; three daughters Felicia Hines and Kimberly Hines of Toppenish, and Kathereen Hines of White Swan, Wash.; also his one and only true love, Gerogina White, of Toppenish; his granddaughters Danielle, Jessica, and Jennifer, and grandson Jonathan, all of Toppenish; his aunt Gladys Slickpoo, and cousin Sharon Broncheau, of Juliaetta.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Ben Hines Sr. and Josephine Hines; his brother Thomas Hines Sr.; his sisters Benita Hines and Lenita Jo Hines; also David White Sr. and Linda White of Spalding; and his best friend, John Craig.
The dressing ceremony and viewing took place at Malcom’s Brower-Wann funeral home in Lewiston on Thursday, May 11, followed by a gathering at the Pi Nee Waus, in Lapwai, with a celebration facilitated by Rev. Mary Jane Miles. The burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 12, at the Broncheau Cemetery in Spalding.
