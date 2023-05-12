Joseph John Hines Sr.

Joseph John Hines Sr. passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.

Joseph was born July 17, 1960, in Lewiston, to Benjamin Hines Sr. and Josephine Hines. He attended Lapwai Elementary School and then went on to Lapwai High School. Joseph was a fast learner and skillful in the trades and hard labor of auto mechanics. His passion was auto mechanics, which is how he made a living.

