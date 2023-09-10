Joseph John Phillips Jr., 1947-2023

Joseph John Phillips Jr., 76, otherwise known as Joe, aka “Pops,” aka “Butch” and now “Serpent Slayer,” died around 3:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from a sudden heart attack while protecting his family from a rattle snake on his property in Culdesac.
He crushed the head of the serpent and went on to be with Christ. Joseph was a caring son, a supportive sibling, a devoted father, a glorious grandfather, a faithful friend and a beacon of light to anyone who he had the pleasure to come in contact with. His unwavering sacrifice for others, his kind giving spirit and his selflessness characterizes his true labor of love until his last breath.
He was born Aug. 26, 1947, in Salt Lake City, and moved to Las Vegas in 1960. He moved to Culdesac on Dec. 31, 2009.
Joe is survived by his ex-wife and friendly companion of 50 years, Pamela Phillips, of Culdesac; his son Jason Phillips, of Las Vegas; his daughter-in-law Jennifer Phillips, of Las Vegas; his son Joshua Phillips, of Las Vegas; his daughter-in-law Jill Phillips, of Las Vegas; his son Joseph “Joey” John Phillips Ⅲ, of Culdesac; his daughter-in-law Cassie Dunn (Phillips), of Culdesac; his daughter Jolene Peterman, of Boise; his son-in-law, Dan Peterman, of Boise; his daughter Jenesis Phillips, of Boise.
He was an elder at Cottonwood Community Church where he made everyone feel warm and welcomed. He enjoyed teaching Bible studies and leading prayer groups and was faithful until the end. He especially enjoyed his morning cups of coffee, reading the Bible, going to Bible studies, church on Sunday, teaching scripture to his children and grandchildren, and caring for those who were in need.
His most cherished times were family gatherings. His children and grandchildren were his great pride and joy. His most treasured role was that of a teacher. He was a prayer warrior and serpent slayer. He will forever be missed by his family and the lives he touched.
A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.