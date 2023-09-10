Joseph John Phillips Jr., 1947-2023

Joseph John Phillips Jr., 76, otherwise known as Joe, aka “Pops,” aka “Butch” and now “Serpent Slayer,” died around 3:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from a sudden heart attack while protecting his family from a rattle snake on his property in Culdesac.

He crushed the head of the serpent and went on to be with Christ. Joseph was a caring son, a supportive sibling, a devoted father, a glorious grandfather, a faithful friend and a beacon of light to anyone who he had the pleasure to come in contact with. His unwavering sacrifice for others, his kind giving spirit and his selflessness characterizes his true labor of love until his last breath.

