Joseph Ray McGalliard, a longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, in Loveland, Colo. He was 77 years old.
Joe was born in Long Beach, Calif., in 1946, to Fred and Laura McGalliard. He had two brothers, Fred McGalliard and David McGalliard. Joe’s childhood was spent in Santa Ana, Calif. Upon graduation from high school, he moved to Eugene, Ore., where he attended Northwest Christian College. There he received a Bachelor of Theology degree. He also met Pat Coffland, his future wife. The couple married in 1969 and moved to Enid, Okla., and to Milligan College, Tenn., where Joe attended seminary.
They moved back to Lewiston in 1971. The couple have three children, Kevin, Tricia and Lisa. Joe started a painting company, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He also thoroughly enjoyed his family. He always had time and energy for his wife and children. He was involved with family swims, summer reading programs at the library, church activities, school band trips and drill team trips and more. His family knew they could count on him. In addition to work and church and family, Joe enjoyed playing tennis and bicycling with friends.
Joe attended Clarkston Presbyterian Church and Lewiston’s Christian and Missionary Alliance Church (now Crosspoint). He loved the time he spent there and the people he met. His favorite job was teaching Sunday School. His first and second graders loved “teacher Joe.” He loved them too, and he made Sunday School a happy and fun place, a place to see Christ’s love.
In 2019, Joe and Pat moved to Utah to be near their son and his family. In 2021, they moved again when Kevin’s job moved to Colorado.
Joe is survived by his wife, Pat, son Kevin and Salena McGalliard of Fort Collins, Colo., daughter Tricia and Kenton Veeder of Santa Barbara, Calif., and daughter Lisa and Daryoush Nik Andjam of Santa Barbara. He is also survived by his grandson, Sean McGalliard of Fort Collins and granddaughter, Kathryn McGalliard of Fort Collins. And he is survived by his brother Fred of Kent, Wash., and his brother David of Lewiston.
Joe is predeceased by his parents and granddaughters Aiden Elyse and Laura Vivian McGalliard.
“Though he has ceased to be, A part a him still lives in me.” — By Joe’s nephew, David Coffland
A service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22 at Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home in Loveland. It will be a time of encouragement, thanksgiving and sharing of memories.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.