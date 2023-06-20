Joseph Ray McGalliard

Joseph Ray McGalliard, a longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023, in Loveland, Colo. He was 77 years old.

Joe was born in Long Beach, Calif., in 1946, to Fred and Laura McGalliard. He had two brothers, Fred McGalliard and David McGalliard. Joe’s childhood was spent in Santa Ana, Calif. Upon graduation from high school, he moved to Eugene, Ore., where he attended Northwest Christian College. There he received a Bachelor of Theology degree. He also met Pat Coffland, his future wife. The couple married in 1969 and moved to Enid, Okla., and to Milligan College, Tenn., where Joe attended seminary.