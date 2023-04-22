Josephine Roa Dickson, 95

Josephine Roa Dickson passed away peacefully on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the age of 95, surrounded by family. She passed away while staying in the home of Carl and Jennifer Dickson in Kamiah. She was born Josefina Roa on Aug. 15,1927, in Mexico City, Mexico to Pedro and Irene Dutch Roa.
Josephine’s earliest years were spent with her family in Jarbidge, Nev., until she was five years old. The family returned to Duck Valley Reservation in Owyhee, Nev., where Josephine was a member of the Shoshone tribe. In first grade, she learned her favorite song ‘Jesus Loves Me’ from her teacher; this was her favorite song throughout her life. She graduated from Sherman Institute (High School) in California in 1945.
In 1948, Josephine attended Cook College and Theological School in Phoenix where she met Carl W. Dickson. They married in May 27, 1950, in Owyhee. They had five sons and two daughters while Carl was an ordained minister, serving in Arizona, Oklahoma, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado and Nevada. She became an American citizen in 1961.
In 1983, her husband Carl suffered a stroke after which he retired from being a minister. They moved to Pryor, Okla., where Josephine became an LPN from NE Area Vo-Tec School in 1986. She earned an Associate of Arts degree in Journalism from Rogers College in 1987. She earned a Bachelors degree in Social Work from Northeastern State University in 1991. Shortly afterward they moved to Pasadena, Calif., where she earned a Master of Arts in Theology from Fuller Theological Seminary in 1993. She received her Certificate of Ordination in Minister of Word and Sacraments in 1995. She received a license for Education Personnel, Public School substitute teacher in the state of Nevada in 2000.
Josephine served as pastor in Gila River Reservation, Duck Valley Reservation, and Tohono O’odham Reservation (Arizona). She also received ordination from Victory Christian Center in Oklahoma. After her husband’s death in 2011, she lived in Sells, Ariz. and Owyhee.
Josephine loved to travel. Among the countries she visited were Israel, Greece, Spain, Morocco, Guatemala and Peru as well as other places. She enjoyed going to camp meetings. She also traveled with her husband and children throughout the U.S.
Josephine’s hobbies throughout her lifetime were learning to play musical instruments, including piano, trumpet and guitar. She loved to cook. She was an excellent cook known for her tamales. She loved going to thrift stores which was her favorite. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and sewing. She loved music, and she passed on her love for music to her children, grandchildren and others. She loved to read her Bible, devotions and books. She read her Bible every day. Her favorite Scripture was Psalms 23. She loved people and gave to others. She loved the Lord and served Him throughout her life. She is now in Heaven with the Lord. She is greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents Pedro and Irene Roa, and her siblings Pete Roa, Rita Archuleta, Marie Thomas, Avelina Thomas and Frank Roa. She is also preceded in death by husband Rev. Carl Dickson, son James Dickson Sr. and daughter Sandy Dickson. She is survived by her children: Deborah (Lloyd) Marihugh, in Sells, Carl (Jennifer) Dickson, in Kamiah, Caleb (Alice) Dickson in Upper Fruitland, N.M., Timothy (Rhonda), in Kamiah, Peter Dickson, in Dallas and Janet Dickson wife of the late James Dickson Sr., in Kamiah. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many others who called her grandma. She loved them all dearly.
A viewing was held Friday, April 21, at Trenary Funeral Home. There are two funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at First Apostolic Acts Church, 123 Shady Lane Kamiah; The other at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at HD Center in Owyhee. The interment will be held at the Old Cemetery in Owyhee.
Special thanks to the Tohono O’odham Indian Hospital, churches and individuals in Sells, and surrounding communities. Pastor Stephen Kelley and the First Apostolic Acts Church of Kamiah, Syringa General Hospice Care, of Grangeville. Mary Jane Miles, of Lapwai, NiMiiPuu Health Clinic, of Kamiah and Shoshone Paiute Tribe, of Owyhee.