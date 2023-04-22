Josephine Roa Dickson, 95

Josephine Roa Dickson passed away peacefully on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the age of 95, surrounded by family. She passed away while staying in the home of Carl and Jennifer Dickson in Kamiah. She was born Josefina Roa on Aug. 15,1927, in Mexico City, Mexico to Pedro and Irene Dutch Roa.

Josephine’s earliest years were spent with her family in Jarbidge, Nev., until she was five years old. The family returned to Duck Valley Reservation in Owyhee, Nev., where Josephine was a member of the Shoshone tribe. In first grade, she learned her favorite song ‘Jesus Loves Me’ from her teacher; this was her favorite song throughout her life. She graduated from Sherman Institute (High School) in California in 1945.