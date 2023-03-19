Jovetta Bronwin Hume (Miller) was a bright spot in the lives of her friends and family. And she had a lot of both. You couldn’t take her anywhere without running into someone she knew or was related to.
Jovetta passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her home in Clarkston, surrounded by people she loved.
She was born June 19, 1978, to Connie Simpson and Pete Olson in Lewiston.
She was raised in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and graduated from Clarkston High School. She got her CNA license and she worked most of her life helping people. Her feet landed at Cascadia, the last place she worked.
Jovetta met the love of her life, Don Hume, in 1999 and they were married from 2004-12. As it does, life happened and they divorced but as destiny would have it, they stayed in each other’s lives and made their way back together. They remarried just prior to her passing.
Jovetta adored her friends and family. She was fiercely loyal and loved without limits. If she cared about you, you knew it.
Jovetta was preceded in death by her son Killian, her sister Allena, her father Pete Olson, and her grandparents on both her mother’s and father’s side.
Jovetta is survived by her husband, Don; her daughters Mercedez, Savannah and Trinity; grandson Kaleb; her mother, Connie; sisters Rachel, Crystal and Bambi; her brother Jerry; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A covered-dish celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. Please bring some food, drinks and memories to share. #ripjovetta2023.