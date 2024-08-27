Joyce Dickey

Joyce Susan (Brady) Dickey, 81, of Grangeville, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at her home. Joyce was born May 8, 1943, in Cottonwood, to Dean Brady and Oliva (Poxleitner) Brady. She spent her early years in the Keuterville/Cottonwood area before moving to Grangeville in 1945.

She attended both Grangeville Public and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School for her primary years and St. Gertrudes’ High School from which she graduated in 1961. Upon completion of high school, she worked local jobs until making the life changing decision of joining the U.S. Navy in 1962 when she became an administrative assistant.

In the service, Joyce met the love of her life and future husband, Willie “Roy” Dickey. They were married in 1965 in Grangeville and returned to the East Coast to finish their tours of duty. Marital homes included Arkansas, Tennessee and for many years Camp Lejeune, N.C.

Joining the couple were daughters Deanna “Suzi” Dickey in 1969 and Stacy in 1972. These two arrivals gave Joyce a new joy and purpose in life in which she revealed. Girl Scout leader, party planner, cake decorator, thrifter, reader, sewer, crafter and homemaker. She loved to spend time with her girls.

At the very young age of 38, Joyce suffered a massive stroke which necessitated a family move back to Idaho in 1984. After many years of recovery, she became active in bowling leagues and gallivanting with her family, taking multiple vacations to Walt Disney World and Vegas.