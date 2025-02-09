Joyce L. Frazier, 91, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, of age related causes.

Joyce Loree (Kinney) Frazier was born April 25, 1933, in Terry, Mont., to Ashby and Vera (Freiboth) Kinney. After her brother Duane was born the family soon moved to Ashby’s home area near Kamiah. They eventually bought the house on the corner of Hill Street and Highway 12, and Joyce was a Kamiah resident for the rest of her life.

Mom was a Kamiah High School cheerleader, a talented trumpet player and graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1951. She then went to work for the Twin Feathers mill as a bookkeeper and, on Nov. 20, 1954, she married her beloved lifelong dance partner, Norris Frazier. Together they raised three children and lived in the house Norris built on 12th Street. While Dad worked at the mill, Mom was the ultimate, loving stay-at-home mom, not just to her three kids, but to many of our friends, as well as our cousins.

She was a talented musician, and having only one year of lessons as a young girl, she would later use her gift to faithfully serve the Lord as pianist/organist at Kamiah Faith Lutheran Church. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and believed strongly in the truth of scripture, so Bible study was a favorite time.