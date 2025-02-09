Joyce L. Frazier, 91, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, of age related causes.
Joyce Loree (Kinney) Frazier was born April 25, 1933, in Terry, Mont., to Ashby and Vera (Freiboth) Kinney. After her brother Duane was born the family soon moved to Ashby’s home area near Kamiah. They eventually bought the house on the corner of Hill Street and Highway 12, and Joyce was a Kamiah resident for the rest of her life.
Mom was a Kamiah High School cheerleader, a talented trumpet player and graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1951. She then went to work for the Twin Feathers mill as a bookkeeper and, on Nov. 20, 1954, she married her beloved lifelong dance partner, Norris Frazier. Together they raised three children and lived in the house Norris built on 12th Street. While Dad worked at the mill, Mom was the ultimate, loving stay-at-home mom, not just to her three kids, but to many of our friends, as well as our cousins.
She was a talented musician, and having only one year of lessons as a young girl, she would later use her gift to faithfully serve the Lord as pianist/organist at Kamiah Faith Lutheran Church. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and believed strongly in the truth of scripture, so Bible study was a favorite time.
Over the years Mom became an avid sports fan. She would often quip, “I gotta watch the Seahawks (or the Zags, etc.), they need my help!” She was a hopeless romantic and loved receiving floral bouquets and beautiful cards. She was a dog lover and “Mommy” to many. She enjoyed feeding birds and watching them outside her window.
Mom was a people watcher and, most of all, a people person. She was incredibly inquisitive, always making visitors feel special and welcome. Mom had a charming gullibility which made her a target for family pranks and relentless teasing. But her sense of humor saved her, and she had some pretty good comebacks of her own. She was an extremely proud grandma, always keeping close track of the kids’ many activities.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her son-in-law Bob and her beloved Norris. She is survived by two daughters, Charlene Harshman, of Boise, Sandy Riggers (Roger), of Craigmont, a son, Donald Frazier (Jeanette), of Caldwell, a sister-in-law, Delpha Jorgensen, of Seattle, four grandchildren: Cole (Briana) Riggers, Candice (Joel) Sjogren, Nicole Frazier and Joshua Frazier; four great-grandchildren: Kylee, Sheridan, Stella and Noah, plus a host of adoring nieces, nephews and “adopted extras.” She’s also survived by her precious dog, Tippy, now with dear friend Carla.
We are comforted knowing that Mom’s earthly struggles are over and she is in perfect peace with the Lord and her loved ones. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Faith Lutheran Church, Kamiah.
In memory of Joyce, send flowers to someone you love or donate to your local pet rescue.