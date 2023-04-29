Our dear mother Joyce Maxine Gilbert sadly passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the age of 83, while in care at Traditions Health Hospice, Lancaster, Calif.
She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was well loved.
Joyce was born on Oct. 5, 1939, in Potlatch, to Violet Mae and Ray Dahlin. She was the firstborn of seven children: Richard, Carol, Donna, Gary, Jack and Doug. She grew up in Potlatch and lived in Elk River and Lewiston before moving to California.
Joyce always had an eye for aesthetics and wanted everything to be beautiful, from her outfits and opulent jewelry to lovely home decor. Angels were her favorite knickknack. Her Christmas trees were flawlessly decorated every year and followed a colored theme. She was very fond of playing bridge with her friends and shopping.
Joyce brought her family together on her eightieth birthday by celebrating on a cruise. Although all her children live in different states, they came and were able to spend quality family time together.
Joyce is survived by her three sons: Dean (Jacqui), Todd (Diana) and Craig (Michelle); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol and Donna, and brother Doug.
A private memorial and interment at sea will be held at a later date.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew her as she joins with the angels.
