Juanita Joy Pearl

Juanita Joy Pearl went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in her 92nd year after a long, full, life. As a child in Yakima, she contracted polio and was confined to an iron lung for over a year. She recovered and finally was released to the care of her mother, father and two sisters.

Juanita met and married the love of her life, Dennis Pearl, and together they welcomed many foster children and adopted family. Juanita’s love was boundless.

Tags

Recommended for you