Juanita Joy Pearl went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in her 92nd year after a long, full, life. As a child in Yakima, she contracted polio and was confined to an iron lung for over a year. She recovered and finally was released to the care of her mother, father and two sisters.
Juanita met and married the love of her life, Dennis Pearl, and together they welcomed many foster children and adopted family. Juanita’s love was boundless.
Juanita was an active member of the Order of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and the Order of the Amaranth for more than 50 years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she formed personal bonds that would last a lifetime.
Juanita never met a stranger and gave freely of herself. Her life story was so inspirational and interesting that students from Lewis-Clark State College nursing and psychology courses would be assigned to interview her.
Juanita loved dogs. She bred, raised and showed chows, chihuahuas, toy poodles and beagles. Near the end of her life, she adopted a Pomeranian named KoKee who preceded her in death by only a couple of weeks.
Juanita has been widowed from her love, Dennis, since he lost his battle with cancer on Feb. 2, 1985. She suffered from post-polio syndrome in later years and needed canes to walk but she never let that get her down. Her losses in life inspired her to get CNA certification and she continued to focus on giving of herself to others and caring for the sick.
Juanita’s life has been an inspiration to all that have known her and she will be missed, but we know that she is made whole again by Jesus Christ. Gifts of remembrance may be made to Shriners Hospitals at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
The church service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston. Refreshments will follow and a graveside service and blessing of the grave will follow that at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston, where she joins her husband, mother and father into eternal rest.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
