Juanita Louise (Rice) Langley entered her eternal home Monday, March 6, 2023. She was 92 years old. She passed in Emmett, Idaho, from natural causes. Her family remembers her as a fun-loving, intelligent, vibrant woman who was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Born July 6, 1930, in Roundup, Mont., to Alfred and Myrrh Rice, she was the middle child of 11 children. She grew up in the Bitterroot Valley of Montana and graduated from Darby High School in 1948.