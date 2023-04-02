Juanita Louise (Rice) Langley entered her eternal home Monday, March 6, 2023. She was 92 years old. She passed in Emmett, Idaho, from natural causes. Her family remembers her as a fun-loving, intelligent, vibrant woman who was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Born July 6, 1930, in Roundup, Mont., to Alfred and Myrrh Rice, she was the middle child of 11 children. She grew up in the Bitterroot Valley of Montana and graduated from Darby High School in 1948.
She married Charles Edgar Langley on Oct. 1, 1948, and they moved from Montana to Lewiston where they remained and invested in the Lewis-Clark Valley community. They raised three children and mentored many youth. Members of the United Methodist Church in Lewiston since 1959, she served on many committees and projects, as well as led Sunday School classes and cooked for a plethora of potlucks. It meant a lot to her. In 1991, Juanita and Chuck participated in The Walk To Emmaus (now known as The Walk With Christ). It was a life-changing experience for both of them. They assisted in other Walk activities for many years.
She served as field director and a long-term leader in Camp Fire Girls, and was a member of Mother’s Club, Chapter BR, of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) and Tsceminicum Club. Through the years she worked at Montgomery Ward, Nash Car Dealership, St. Joseph’s Hospital admitting, First Security Bank, Orchards Auto Theater, Orchards Tri Cinema and Lewis-Clark Travel.
She loved to travel and our family got to see many states in the trusty red Rambler station wagon and Lil Loafer camper trailer. She and Chuck traveled to Alaska, Canada, the Caribbean and Great Britain. In 2007, she made one last international trip to China.
She loved her family, and the grandkids all remember summers spent at their grandparents’ home in Lewiston, or camping with them, slip n sliding in the backyard and boating on the river. Many of them learned lessons and skills from her, including cooking, sewing and volunteering in the community. Her great-grandchildren enjoyed spending time with her as well. One great-grandson remembered her as the best grandma ever. They loved visiting with her, enjoying her cooking (especially breakfasts), playing in the backyard, picnics at Sunset Park and her love and knowledge of local birds. She enjoyed entertaining and made every holiday extra special. All of her family and friends remember her loving hugs.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; her son, Douglas, and five of her siblings: Clifford Rice, Alberta Dschaak, Clyde Rice, Helen Chercasen and Myrtle Koepke.
She is survived by her siblings: Lillian Wallace, Herbert Rice, Freida Hamblin, Harold Rice (Mary Jane), and Vivian Day (Wayne), and her surviving children: Ru Kelso (Stephen) and Robert Langley (Shawn). She is also survived by six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Juanita’s memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to PEO Chapter BR Scholarship Fund, or the Tsceminicum Club which supports the Lewiston Public Library.