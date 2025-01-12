Sections
ObituariesJanuary 12, 2025

Judi D. Tierney

story image illustation

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Judi Tierney (nee Hewitt), a beloved mother and friend. Judi passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at her Lewiston home. She was 69 years old.

Born on May 16, 1955, in Boise, Judi had a vibrant spirit and incredible sense of humor. She grew up riding horses and shared stories throughout her life from her time at the racetracks with her family.

Judi was known for her humor, selflessness, beauty and love of pop culture. Her family and friends will forever cherish the countless memories with her watching the Oscars, going to the movies, shopping and always laughing. Other favorite memories involve drives listening to Elton John and her teaching her kids to drive at a young age.

Above all, Judi found happiness and purpose in her family. She is survived by her children, Drew Tierney of Lewiston, Jillian Gill (Bryan) of Coeur d’Alene, as well as her siblings. She is also survived by Ashley and Jack Taylor of Lewiston, who she cared for and loved as if they were her own children.

Judi’s life was a testament to perseverance, dedication to her children and humor. She was fierce, and had a sparkle in her blue eyes that we will all miss greatly. To know her was to never forget her unique personality.

Per Judi’s request, there will be no funeral service.

She will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

