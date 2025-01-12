Judi D. Tierney

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Judi Tierney (nee Hewitt), a beloved mother and friend. Judi passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at her Lewiston home. She was 69 years old.

Born on May 16, 1955, in Boise, Judi had a vibrant spirit and incredible sense of humor. She grew up riding horses and shared stories throughout her life from her time at the racetracks with her family.

Judi was known for her humor, selflessness, beauty and love of pop culture. Her family and friends will forever cherish the countless memories with her watching the Oscars, going to the movies, shopping and always laughing. Other favorite memories involve drives listening to Elton John and her teaching her kids to drive at a young age.