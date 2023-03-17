Judith E. Thornton

Judith “Judy” Thornton passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at Serenity Place in Lewiston. She was born June 19, 1934, in Lewiston, the daughter of Everett “Bill” and Ruth White. She was raised in Lapwai where her family farmed until 1943 when they moved to Spalding and then to Kendrick in 1944. She graduated from Kendrick High School in 1952, and married her high school sweetheart, Keith Thornton, on April 26, 1952, in Coeur d’Alene. Keith and Judy lived in Leland until they moved to Peck in 1955 and then to Lewiston in 1998.
Keith and Judy were blessed with three children: Steve (Jennifer) Thornton, Cherryl (Terry) Sodorff and Terry (Mary Ann) Thornton, who in turn blessed them with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy stayed home and took care of the children until going to work in Orofino at the Idaho First National Bank and then spent many years working at Les Schwab Tire Center until she retired in 1991.
Keith and Judy enjoyed camping, boating, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, golfing, horse racing, go to the casino, watching their kids and grandkids ride motorcycles, and spending time with family and friends. They enjoyed spending winters in Yuma, Ariz., and were the life of the party with their group of Yuma friends — always the first to arrive and last to leave.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Thornton; son, Terry Thornton; son-in-law, Terry Sodorff; her parents, Bill and Ruth White; her sisters, Barbara W. Deobald, R. Ann Dale; and brothers, Robert L. White, Gerald R. White and Richard V. White.
The family would like to thank the staff at Serenity Place for their wonderful care and compassion while Judy was a resident. They surrounded her with laughter and love and were by her side when she passed. Cremation has taken place at Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall (VFW), 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Please join the family in remembering Judy and celebrating a life well-lived.