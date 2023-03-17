Judith E. Thornton

Judith “Judy” Thornton passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at Serenity Place in Lewiston. She was born June 19, 1934, in Lewiston, the daughter of Everett “Bill” and Ruth White. She was raised in Lapwai where her family farmed until 1943 when they moved to Spalding and then to Kendrick in 1944. She graduated from Kendrick High School in 1952, and married her high school sweetheart, Keith Thornton, on April 26, 1952, in Coeur d’Alene. Keith and Judy lived in Leland until they moved to Peck in 1955 and then to Lewiston in 1998.

Keith and Judy were blessed with three children: Steve (Jennifer) Thornton, Cherryl (Terry) Sodorff and Terry (Mary Ann) Thornton, who in turn blessed them with six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Tags

Recommended for you