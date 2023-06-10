Judith M. Smith

Judith Marie Duran Smith, 80, passed away due to complications of congestive heart failure Wednesday, March 8, 2023, peacefully at her home in Lewiston.
She was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Clarkston, to Edna and Ivan Duran. She was the youngest of four children. Judy grew up in Lewiston and Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1960.
Judy met her husband of 58 years, Clem Smith, at the 410 Drive-In, where she was a car hop. They were married on April 8, 1961, just six-months after meeting. After waiting seven years to start their family, they ended up with three children at once. When Judy was seven months pregnant, her sister and sister’s husband passed away. Judy and Clem cared for their nephews, Tommy and Mike Watson, whom they raised along with their own children.
Judy worked at the 410 Drive In, Servatius News Agency, Ruddell’s Chiropractic and Twin City Foods, until her early retirement due to back problems. She sold Avon for many years, often collecting more than she sold. After she retired, she kept herself busy learning calligraphy, shopping and spending time with her family. Judy loved animals and adored her Persian, Nomad and her barn cat, Sunshine. When she was able, she volunteered for meals on wheels and hospice. She enjoyed vacationing at the Oregon Coast, especially Lincoln City.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, sisters, Dorothy Watson and Carol Duran, and her brother Richard Duran. She is survived by, daughter, Sandie (Rolly) Overman and son Steven (Jennifer) Smith, grandsons, Derek Overman and Michael Smith, as well as nephews, nieces and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at noon, Saturday, June 17, at Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Following the memorial, there will be time for sharing, and lunch will be served.
