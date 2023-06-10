Judith M. Smith

Judith Marie Duran Smith, 80, passed away due to complications of congestive heart failure Wednesday, March 8, 2023, peacefully at her home in Lewiston.

She was born Oct. 31, 1942, in Clarkston, to Edna and Ivan Duran. She was the youngest of four children. Judy grew up in Lewiston and Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1960.

