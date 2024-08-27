Judith Rose Lougee

Dec. 3, 1939 — Sept. 23, 2024
Mom was 84. She will be joined with the love of her life, Stanford Lougee, survived by one son, Randall Lougee; two sisters, Barbera and Alice; one brother, Bobby; two grandchildren, Fondi and Brandi and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mom was a paralegal for the prosecutor’s office and a regional manager for Idaho Health and Welfare in Lewiston.
Mom enjoyed painting and singing; she had a beautiful singing voice.
May the grace of God give her peace and joy with Dad.
Send thoughts and memories to Randall Lougee at: rl0127@hotmail.com.