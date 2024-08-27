Judith Rose Lougee

Dec. 3, 1939 — Sept. 23, 2024

Mom was 84. She will be joined with the love of her life, Stanford Lougee, survived by one son, Randall Lougee; two sisters, Barbera and Alice; one brother, Bobby; two grandchildren, Fondi and Brandi and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mom was a paralegal for the prosecutor’s office and a regional manager for Idaho Health and Welfare in Lewiston.