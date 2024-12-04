Judy Baumgartner

We lost our sweet Judy, “Jude,” to Alzheimer’s disease on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at her home in Moscow surrounded by family.

Judy was born in Longview, Wash., to Bertil and Marion Bohman on March 28, 1944. They moved to Troy in 1948. She attended Troy schools and graduated from Troy High School in 1962. After graduation, she attended the University of Idaho.

She dated David Baumgartner of Genesee in high school and they married on Sept. 12, 1964. They moved to New Jersey, then to Genesee where Ann was born in 1969. They also lived in Cottonwood and Lewiston before settling back in Genesee. They ran Springer Insurance Agency, where Judy was the bookkeeper. They adopted their daughter, Tara, in 1986. Judy created a very loving home for her girls. She had a very keen eye for decorating and their home was beautiful. They sold the business and retired in 2006. They remained there until later divorcing and Judy then moved to Moscow.

She enjoyed playing bridge and belonged to two different Bridge groups. She created the most beautiful quilts that she would give away. She was active in both St. John’s Lutheran Church and later Troy Lutheran Church.

As proof of the extraordinary person Judy was, her son-in-law, Greg, always said she was the best mother-in-law a person could ever have. On the mischievous side, according to family lore, Judy and her sister, Karen, enjoyed wrapping their 2-year-old brother, Jim, with a dishtowel around his chest and hanging him on the doorknob. Their mother never stopped this activity so it must have been OK. When Judy was 6 years old, she told her Sunday school teacher that she no longer believed in God. When the teacher asked why she said, “I’ve been asking for a horse for years and still haven’t gotten one.”