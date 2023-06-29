Judy Irene Heath

Judy Irene Heath, 66, passed away peacefully Friday, June 23, 2023, at her home in Deary, with her husband, Mike by her side.

Judy was born Oct. 5, 1956, in Moscow at Gritman Medical Center to Bernie and Betty Dahl. She grew up in Troy and Elk River and graduated from Elk River High School in 1974. Right after high school, she and Mike Heath were engaged and then married at the Church of the Nazarene in Troy on Nov. 23, 1974.

Tags

Recommended for you