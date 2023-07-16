Judy Mae Robins Meredith passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born to Gurnea and Patricia Robins in Nampa on Sept. 30, 1947, joining a sister, Bonnie. At age 2, the family moved to Pierce where they were joined by sister Susan.
Judy loved growing up in a small town and the closeness of family and friends. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1965 and then attended Cliff Mann Floral School in Denver. After graduating floral school, she worked at Edna Maries Floral in Pierce for five years.
She married Terry Ball in 1968 and they had one son, Kelly David Ball. The marriage ended in 1978 and Judy moved to Lewiston. She later met and married Robert Lee Meredith in 1983. She worked at Jack of Diamonds Jewelers for 16 years. She then attended Lewiston Business College, graduating in 1994. She spent the next 18 years as a billing clerk for Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District.
Judy and Bob loved to sail their sailboat. She loved to be the captain and enjoyed the sailboat races. She was a commodore for Lewis-Clark Sailing Club. She also enjoyed the lighted Christmas boat parade, where they decorated the boat with the “Big Pink Bunny.”
She and Bob crewed for Cam and Marilyn Hinman on several trips including Alaska, San Francisco to San Diego, and the Coral Sea from New Caledonia to Brisbane. She truly enjoyed their trip to Australia on Cam’s sailboat and the Sydney bridge climb they made.
Judy was always involved with the PHS class reunions. She enjoyed visiting with friends and classmates. The friendships and bonds she made with her classmates from PHS were very special to her. One of her favorite adventures was her skydiving experience (although she only did it once thanks to Grandpa Robins).
She enjoyed going on cruises with her classmates and friends. She always had a great time and made lots of memories. Their last cruise was through the Panama Canal with all the stops in between, including a submarine ride in Aruba and ziplining in Costa Rica. A trip to London, Paris and Rome was at the top of her list. It was a dream come true for her to go up in the Eiffel Tower and see all the sights they visited. Later in life, Judy took up line dancing, which she enjoyed very much, especially when they danced to the music of The Senders. Most recently, she enjoyed early morning water aerobics and exercise. She enjoyed the company and had many laughs to start her day.
One of the biggest losses in her life was the death of her beloved sister, Susan Kay Barnes, in 1986, after a long battle with cancer. She always loved the poem she sent to Susan before her death, “I am not afraid of tomorrow, for I have seen yesterday and I love today!” by William Allen White.
In 2006, she and her husband Bob were saddened again with the tragic loss of her stepson Jeff, daughter-in-law Natalie and grandson Jonathan from carbon monoxide poisoning while on their jet boat on Dworshak Reservoir. Life was never the same.
The joy of her life was her two granddaughters, Susan Nicole Ball and Jordan Terri Ball. They spent many hours with Grandma Judy. Recently, the arrival of great-granddaughters Blair Elaine and Alaina Mae brought much joy to her. Being only five weeks apart, they kept her on her toes. She loved babysitting them and loving them so much.
Judy was looking forward to celebrating her 40th wedding anniversary with her husband Bob on Dec. 19 of this year. She was also looking forward to watching her great-granddaughters grow up and cause trouble.
Judy touched many hearts and souls. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and mourned by many. She will always be remembered for her kindness to everyone she knew. Our hearts are broken.
Judy was preceded in death by: grandparents Beulah and Gurnea Robins, parents Patricia and Gurnea Robins, sister Susan Kay Barnes, stepson Jeff Meredith, daughter-in-law Natalie Meredith, grandson Jonathan, mother-in-law Violet Dugger and brothers-in-law John and Dan Meredith.
She is survived by: husband Robert Meredith, son Kelly (Dawn) Ball, granddaughters Susan Ball (Cody Eberhardt) and Jordan Ball, great-granddaughters Blair Blewett and Alaina Eberhardt, stepdaughter Stephanie Chirkov, sister Bonnie (Dennis) Peer, niece Maria Peer, nephew Michael (Debi) Peer, great-nephews William and Ethan Mahanay, cousin Carol Gortsema and god-daughter Amanda Wilhelm.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston, with a covered-dish luncheon to follow at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
