Judy Mae Robins Meredith

Judy Mae Robins Meredith passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born to Gurnea and Patricia Robins in Nampa on Sept. 30, 1947, joining a sister, Bonnie. At age 2, the family moved to Pierce where they were joined by sister Susan.

Judy loved growing up in a small town and the closeness of family and friends. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1965 and then attended Cliff Mann Floral School in Denver. After graduating floral school, she worked at Edna Maries Floral in Pierce for five years.