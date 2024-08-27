Julie Kay Claassen

It is with great sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved wife and mother, Julie Claassen, who passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at the age of 71.

Julie was born on Oct. 27, 1953, in Pomeroy, to Kenny and Jeanne Price. She later moved to Spokane, where she graduated as a registered nurse from Deaconess College of Nursing. In 1975, Julie married Curt, and they moved to Tekoa, Wash., for three years, where Curt worked on the farm and Julie worked as a nurse. They eventually returned to the family farm in Pomeroy, which became their lifelong home. Julie worked as an RN in Pomeroy and also spent over 20 years as a dental assistant.

Julie was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Curt, and a caring mother to her two children, Alicia and Seth with their spouses Sean and Andrea, as well as her four grandchildren: Charlee, Chase, Camryn and Nola, who will miss her dearly. She is also survived by her three sisters: Kim Burke, Cindy Johnson and Amy Kirschner.

Julie lived a full and vibrant life, with many talents and passions. She loved sewing, crafts and paddleboarding. Her passion for plants and crafts led her and her dear friend to run their Ladies in Red business for several years. She was also a humble pianist finding joy in playing in the church choir. Her adventurous spirit was contagious and she always encouraged those around her to embrace life’s adventures.