June Ann Byers, of Lewiston, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the age of 93. She was born June 19, 1929, to Lucy and Joe Byers, the youngest of four children.
They lived in the rural area of Troy, and moved around when she was younger in northern Idaho and Montana.
She graduated from Lewiston High School in May of 1948.
She was a member of a band made up of family members. June was young but she sang right along with them. She loved singing and telling stories of this time in her life.
She attended Lewiston Normal School, now Lewis-Clark State College, in Lewiston.
During the summers she took a job working at a logging camp at Waha, near Lewiston, at which time she met Leo Maynard. They were married on Dec. 28, 1948, and started their family, having two daughters and two sons.
She worked at several banks in the area over the years to help with the family finances. She loved being in the garden tending her flowers, doing art and playing music.
June is survived by her daughter Leanne (Jay) Jasper; her son Robert (Vicky) Maynard; her daughter Maryjo (Harley) Price, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her husband Leo; parents, Lucy and Joe Byers; sister Dotty Patterson; brothers, Buddy Byer and Leslie Leo Byers, and her son Ron Maynard.