Kady Lynn McFeron

Kady Lynn McFeron passed tragically and unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Spokane. She was only 33 years old. Her family and friends are deeply mourning her shocking loss following a hit-and-run drunk driving incident. Kady was born March 1, 1990, in Lewiston.

As early as her childhood, Kady was whip-smart and fiercely independent. She attended Tualatin High School in Oregon, where she played on both the basketball and volleyball teams. Kady was also an avid wakeboarder, riding behind the family boat for hours once the rainy Oregon springs would relent into sunny summers.

