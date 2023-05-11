Kady Lynn McFeron passed tragically and unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Spokane. She was only 33 years old. Her family and friends are deeply mourning her shocking loss following a hit-and-run drunk driving incident. Kady was born March 1, 1990, in Lewiston.
As early as her childhood, Kady was whip-smart and fiercely independent. She attended Tualatin High School in Oregon, where she played on both the basketball and volleyball teams. Kady was also an avid wakeboarder, riding behind the family boat for hours once the rainy Oregon springs would relent into sunny summers.
Kady was blessed with her first child, Manuel in 2008, followed by Stephanie in 2010, and lastly Nicolas in 2012. All children are missing their mother dearly.
Previously, Kady had been employed as a CNA at Family First Senior Care in Spokane.
Kady was known to those who knew her as a person with an infectious laugh, easy smile, and a strong sweet tooth. Her children knew her as a loving mother, who worked hard to defeat her own struggles and give them a good life.
Kady will be greatly missed by an extensive network of those who loved her. She is survived by her children, Manuel, Stephanie and Nicolas; her mother Diana Hale (Robbie Flemming); her father Stacey McFeron (Patti); her siblings, Ryan (Sierra), Hailey Shyann, Jacob and Makayla; a newborn niece Makenna; grandparents Sid and Christine Brown, Boyd and Eva Lou Diebel, Bob and Kaye Hale and Keith McFeron. Kady is also survived by many aunts and uncles, related both by blood and choice.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother Nadine McFeron, and by great-grandparents Wesley and Helen Jacobson, and Nell Wesler.
The memorial is to be held for Kady at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the I.O.O.F Hall, 113 N. Main St., Weippe. This will be followed by a potluck reception. In lieu of flowers, donations for Kady’s children are welcome to the Kady’s Memorial Account at any Idaho Central Credit Union location.
